Trevor man stabbed in argument
A 27-year-old Trevor man was treated and released from a local hospital Thursday after he was stabbed during a family argument.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a home on the 22900 block of 118th Street at 11:38 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man having been stabbed in the chest. Although the initial call reported the man had been found in a pool of blood and was not breathing, deputies found the man actually had a minor, non-life threatening stab wound.

Lt. Eric Klinkhammer said the incident occurred during a fight between family members. The suspect fled before deputies arrived and is not in custody, but is being sought by law enforcement.

“There’s no danger to the community,” Klinkhammer said.

