Trevor woman faces felony charges in Christmas Eve crash

A 50-year-old Trevor woman faces two felony charges of hit-and-run causing injury after a Christmas Eve crash in the Village of Bristol.

Debra J. Parrish, of the 2800 block of 105th Street, was scheduled to make her initial appearance Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Jail records show that Parrish was in custody prior to that appearance.

In addition to the two felonies, each which carry a possible prison term of nine months and a fine of $10,000, Parrish also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the 16700 block of 93rd Street in the Village of Bristol for a multiple-vehicle crash at 5:33 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed a Ford Explorer on the west side of the road that had suffered heavy rear-end damage. The driver stated he was westbound on Highway C when he was struck from behind by a vehicle going at a high rate of speed.

The driver told police that when he exited his vehicle to see the damage, the defendant’s vehicle began to accelerate around his vehicle. The vehicle that struck him drove west in the eastbound lane until it went into a ditch, then came to a stop.

One passenger in the Ford told police she had neck and leg pain and was “very shaken up,” while another passenger stated she had struck her head and suffered a cut to her hand from shattered glass. Both were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the complaint states.

Parrish’s Dodge Durango was found in the front yard of a residence about 50 feet from the roadway. A deputy observed heavy front-end damage and that air bags had been deployed.

The defendant reportedly told police she had been drinking at the Brat Stop in Kenosha and was headed home. She told police she had consumed wine from a box she bought. She said she later went to the Brat Stop where she had “two, three or four, I don’t know, one too many.”

Police observed that Parrish was unsteady on her feet and used the car for balance. She also had glossy eyes and slurred speech, the complaint states. Parrish, who was uninjured in the crash, was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.

