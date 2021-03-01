Trial delayed for Trevor man accused of sexual assault, attempted homicide

The trial for a Trevor man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a woman is being delayed after the judge expressed concerns about statements the man was making about his attorneys.
Robert Eaton Jr., 35, faces a prison sentence of up to 130 years if convicted of all the charges against him for the alleged February 2019 attack on a woman at his home on a Trevor horse farm.
At a hearing Monday, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan pulled Eaton’s trial — which had been scheduled for April 12 — from the calendar after questions over motions filed by the defense and Eaton’s refusal to sign off on a decision by his defense attorneys.
Defense attorney Darrin Crawford told the court he was withdrawing his intention to file a motion seeking access to the psychiatric records for the woman Eaton is alleged to have assaulted, saying he did not believe the motion was appropriate based on a defense investigation. Eaton, however, refused to say he would not file a future appeal based on his attorney’s decision not to pursue the issue.
“It does not appear that Mr. Eaton is on the same page as his attorney,” Benitez-Morgan said.
The judge said she was concerned that if there was not an agreement between Eaton and his attorneys over trial strategy, it could lead to the trial verdict being overturned on appeal. The judge said she was concerned both with Eaton’s rights as a defendant and about the rights of the woman he is accused of assaulting.
“She also has the right to have finality in this, and she has the right to have this (trial) happen one time,” Benitez-Morgan said.
Upset with delay
Eaton, however, was upset with the delay of the trial.
“I still have to sit in here and suffer and be away from my elderly mother and the horse farm I’ve worked on my whole life,” he said, complaining that he was going to “miss another summer.”
“I’m not a threat to society. ... I’m a good person, and I should be able to go home.”
Eaton is alleged to have beaten, sexually assaulted and shot at the woman after she came to his home to help him in response to a series of texts he sent threatening suicide. According to the criminal complaint, the woman escaped his home while partially clothed and with a broken arm, hiding outside in freezing temperatures until and until deputies arrived. Eaton then had a several-hours long standoff with law enforcement before he was taken into custody.
He is charged with eight felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and false imprisonment. He has been in custody since his arrest, held on $250,000 bond.
It isn’t the first time Eaton has disagreed with his defense attorneys.
Last July, he was scheduled to enter a guilty plea to lesser charges and had signed a plea agreement. But on the day he was scheduled to enter his plea, he instead told the judge handling the case at that time that he was withdrawing from the agreement and fired his private attorneys. He is now represented by attorneys with the Kenosha Public Defender’s office.
Eaton is next scheduled to be in court for a motion hearing April 23. Benitez-Morgan said she would set a trial date after the motion hearing.
