Trial in 2019 Osiel Estrada murder gets underway

The trial for a Kenosha man charged with murdering Osiel Estrada in December 2019 began Monday. Alex Delgado-Cintro is also on trial for attempting to murder Estrada’s younger brother, Antonio Jaimes.

The second witness called to the stand, Jaimes himself, testified that a “dark figured man” entered his brother’s apartment shortly after midnight while Jaimes was playing a game on his phone.

“I heard the gunshots first, and I looked over and saw that he was shooting my brother, so I got up and he proceeded to shoot me,” Jaimes said.

Jaimes said he was knocked down, and that the man shot him and his brother’s body again before going through their pockets. After finding nothing, the man shot Jaimes and Estrada’s body again.

“It all happened quickly, it happened unexpectedly,” Jaimes said.

Jaimes managed to call 911, and was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Delgado-Cintron, 22, is accused of shooting both Estrada and Jaimes on Dec. 4, 2019, after his girlfriend, Maria Patino, 37, according to prosecutors, visited Estrada’s apartment under the pretense of repaying Estrada and purchasing cocaine.