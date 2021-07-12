Trial in 2019 Osiel Estrada murder gets underway

The trial for a Kenosha man charged with murdering Osiel Estrada in December 2019 began Monday. Alex Delgado-Cintro is also on trial for attempting to murder Estrada’s younger brother, Antonio Jaimes.
The second witness called to the stand, Jaimes himself, testified that a “dark figured man” entered his brother’s apartment shortly after midnight while Jaimes was playing a game on his phone.
“I heard the gunshots first, and I looked over and saw that he was shooting my brother, so I got up and he proceeded to shoot me,” Jaimes said.
Jaimes said he was knocked down, and that the man shot him and his brother’s body again before going through their pockets. After finding nothing, the man shot Jaimes and Estrada’s body again.
“It all happened quickly, it happened unexpectedly,” Jaimes said.
Jaimes managed to call 911, and was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.
Delgado-Cintron, 22, is accused of shooting both Estrada and Jaimes on Dec. 4, 2019, after his girlfriend, Maria Patino, 37, according to prosecutors, visited Estrada’s apartment under the pretense of repaying Estrada and purchasing cocaine.
In her opening statement, Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele said Patino returned to her vehicle to retrieve the money, Delgado-Cintron came with her into the apartment, and opened fire on the brothers.
According to Delgado-Cintron’s mother, he admitted to a shooting, then fled with Patino to Puerto Rico. The couple was arrested in Puerto Rico.
Delgado-Cintron is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting and killing of Estrada, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting and grave injuring of Jaimes.
“The lesson you’ll learn from today is to be careful who you trust,” Gabriele said, “Estrada made that mistake and paid for it with his life.”
Gabriele said Delgado-Cintron’s codefendant Patino will testify against Delgado-Cintron at the trial, as will Delgado-Cintron’s mother and brother
In the defense’s opening statements, attorney Joseph Corcoran questioned the lack of DNA evidence or the murder weapon used in the shooting, as well as the motives of several of the testifying parties.
“Self-preservation is the first law of nature,” Corcoran said.