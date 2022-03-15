Trial opens for defendant in missing man's homicide; expected to last about two weeks

It’s been almost two years since Kenosha man Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. went missing.

In that time, his body has never been found.

But prosecutors believe they have the man responsible for the mysterious disappearance of Gutierrez. On Tuesday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse, Kenosha District Attorney Mike Graveley laid out the state’s case for the jury that will decide the fate of Zachariah Anderson, 40, of Mequon.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Gutierrez, who went missing on May 17, 2020. Two felony counts of stalking and one felony count of hiding a corpse were also brought against Anderson.

The scene at Gutierrez’s Wood Creek Apartment on May 19, 2020, two days after anyone last had contact with him, was a gruesome one, Graveley said during his opening statement to the jury Tuesday.

“In basically every other living space (other than a bedroom and a bathroom) in that home, there was blood,” Graveley said. “You’ll see pictures and will have difficulty finding (anywhere) that does not have blood.”

Gutierrez, a single father of two, had been dating Anderson’s former girlfriend at the time of his disappearance. Anderson and his former girlfriend had three children together.

“Rosalio Gutierrez is an individual who treasured his children, he loved his children, and they have never seen him again,” Graveley said.

Graveley said police found other signs of a struggle inside the apartment and added that the victim’s wallet was inside but missing its contents. Those were found later, hidden behind food in the freezer, along with Gutierrez’s blood.

In a canvas of the other nearby apartments, residents told police they heard sounds of what could have been a struggle, Graveley said.

Girlfriend calls police

Gutierrez’s girlfriend will testify during the trial that Anderson became increasingly obsessed about her newfound relationship with the missing man, Graveley said.

Nine days before Gutierrez’s disappearance, Graveley said a cell phone was found, hidden under a car seat in his girlfriend’s vehicle. As she traveled to be with Gutierrez that day, she suspected Anderson may have been tracking her whereabouts, Graveley said.

Police later found a “find my phone” application on the defendant’s computer that had tracked that phone to his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle as it traveled to Kenosha.

Days later, as Gutierrez and the woman were together in Kenosha, the victim reportedly asked her something about what they wanted to watch on television that night — and soon after, she received a text from Anderson that mirrored what Gutierrez had said.

“(Anderson) claims that’s an accident,” Graveley said. “A pure accident that (he) came up with the same exact statement, and his phone was in Kenosha.”

Other evidence

In his lengthy opening statement, Graveley also gave the jury a preview of other evidence he and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek plan to introduce.

Police found a folder on Anderson’s laptop titled “Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.” that included every photo the victim had posted on his social media account, business information and an electronic map from Mequon to Kenosha that he had saved.

Two days after the victim was reported missing, the back seats were removed from a van regularly driven by Anderson. The van had an odor of bleach and a section of carpet had been cut out, Graveley said.

Gravely told the jury that police found Anderson in possession of $46,000 in cash and learned that Anderson had withdrawn $50,000 on May 15, 2020.

“The state will suggest that if things went wrong, that’s an amount that would allow (Anderson) to escape or do things he wanted to do,” Graveley said.

Video surveillance at a Walmart near Mequon will show Anderson purchased items like rubber gloves, bleach, garbage bags and shampoo the day after Gutierrez was reported missing, Graveley said. Anderson then allegedly drove to a home he was working on and spent three hours there.

Officers searched three different locations, and police from several jurisdictions, along with the assistance of K-9 units, assisted in an attempt to find Gutierrez’s body, Graveley said, but to date those efforts have been unsuccessful.

An expert from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab is expected to testify that one blood stain was found inside the defendant’s van that is a positive DNA match to Gutierrez.

The defense was expected to give its opening statements after lunch Tuesday, followed by the beginning of the state’s case. The trial is anticipated to last about two weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.