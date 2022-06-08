Trial underway for Trevor man accused of sexual assault, attempted homicide

The trial of a Trevor man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a woman is underway after being delayed by a judge who expressed concerns about statements the man was making about his then-attorneys.

Robert T. Eaton Jr., 36, faces a prison sentence of up to 130 years if convicted of all the charges against him for the alleged February 2019 attack on a woman at his home on a Trevor horse farm.

Eaton is alleged to have beaten, sexually assaulted and shot at the woman after she came to his home to help him in response to a series of texts he sent threatening suicide. According to the criminal complaint, the woman escaped his home while partially clothed and with a broken arm, hiding outside in freezing temperatures until deputies arrived. Eaton then had a several-hours long standoff with law enforcement before he was taken into custody.

He is charged with eight felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and false imprisonment. He has been in custody since his arrest, held on $250,000 bond.

At a hearing in March 2021, then-Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan pulled Eaton’s trial — which had been scheduled for later that year — from the calendar after questions over motions filed by the defense and Eaton’s refusal to sign off on a decision by his defense attorneys.

A defense attorney had told the court he was withdrawing his intention to file a motion seeking access to the psychiatric records for the woman Eaton is alleged to have assaulted, saying he did not believe the motion was appropriate based on a defense investigation. Eaton, however, refused to say he would not file a future appeal based on his attorney’s decision not to pursue the issue.

“It does not appear that Mr. Eaton is on the same page as his attorney,” Benitez-Morgan said at the time.

The judge said she was concerned that if there was not an agreement between Eaton and his attorneys over trial strategy, it could lead to the trial verdict being overturned on appeal. The judge said she was concerned both with Eaton’s rights as a defendant and about the rights of the woman he is accused of assaulting.

It wasn't the first time Eaton had disagreed with his defense attorneys.

In July 2020, he was scheduled to enter a guilty plea to lesser charges and had signed a plea agreement. But on the day he was scheduled to enter his plea, he instead told the judge handling the case at that time that he was withdrawing from the agreement and fired his private attorneys.

The trial is now before Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo, who defeated incumbent Benitez-Morgan in the April 2021 election for Circuit Court Branch 1 judge. The trial was in its second day Wednesday. Eaton is now being represented by attorneys Michael Hart and Stephen Komie.

