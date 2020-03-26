Truck rolls onto squad car after crash

A crash at a Somers intersection ended with a box truck rolling onto a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department squad car.

According to Sgt. David Wright, the crash occurred at the intersection of Seventh Street and 22nd Avenue at 1:55 p.m. Thursday. Wright said a sheriff’s department sergeant was stopped at the two-way stop sign at the intersection facing east. The box truck stopped at the intersection headed west, then drove into the intersection, failing to yield for a southbound car on 22nd Avenue.

The car struck the truck, which rolled and landed on the squad car before coming to rest on its side, Wright said.

Two women in the car were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Two men in the truck said they were uninjured. The sergeant had minor injuries, but refused transport to the hospital, Wright said.

