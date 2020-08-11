Turner bound over in drug death case

A search of the vehicle that belonged to the 52-year-old man who died revealed the same substance — which all the partygoers believed was cocaine but also contained fentanyl — that was found at the scene.

That shows enough reasonable doubt, Jones said.

“This is obviously a very tragic situation; however, we don’t believe the state has met its burden,” Jones said. “No one actually saw Ms. Turner using these substances; no one saw Ms. Turner purchasing or coming back with these substances. There were multiple people coming and going.”

Keating agreed that Jones may have raised legitimate witness credibility issues, but for the purpose of a preliminary hearing, ruled that enough evidence existed to move the case forward.

Those credibility questions will need to come out at trial, Keating said.

Detective testifies

Kenosha Police Department Detective Cory Brennan told special prosecutor Ian Hackett that, when police arrived at about 12:40 a.m., they found four people, including the deceased, that appeared to have overdosed.