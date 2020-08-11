Turner bound over in drug death case

The defense attorney for a 54-year-old woman who faces nine felony charges tried to convince a Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner that the state failed to prove its case during a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.
It didn’t work.
Commissioner Loren Keating bound over Deborah A. Turner, who is charged with five felony counts of manufacturing/delivering Schedule I or II narcotics and four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
If convicted of all nine charges, Turner faces a maximum prison term of 125 years in prison.
Turner was charged after a party July 28 at her residence in the 8800 block of 17th Avenue that ended with her fiance dying of an apparent overdose. Three others also overdosed, but were revived with Narcan at the scene.
Keating set a judicial pre-trial in the case for Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Turner pleaded not guilty to all nine charges during an arraignment after the preliminary hearing.
Defense attorney Matthew Jones told Keating he didn’t feel the state met its burden, especially when it came to witnesses’ accounts in the criminal complaint, and asked him to dismiss the charges.
“No one actually placed Ms. Turner at the scene while they were allegedly using drugs,” he said. “In fact, she wasn’t found until considerably later.”
A search of the vehicle that belonged to the 52-year-old man who died revealed the same substance — which all the partygoers believed was cocaine but also contained fentanyl — that was found at the scene.
That shows enough reasonable doubt, Jones said.
“This is obviously a very tragic situation; however, we don’t believe the state has met its burden,” Jones said. “No one actually saw Ms. Turner using these substances; no one saw Ms. Turner purchasing or coming back with these substances. There were multiple people coming and going.”
Keating agreed that Jones may have raised legitimate witness credibility issues, but for the purpose of a preliminary hearing, ruled that enough evidence existed to move the case forward.
Those credibility questions will need to come out at trial, Keating said.
Detective testifies
Kenosha Police Department Detective Cory Brennan told special prosecutor Ian Hackett that, when police arrived at about 12:40 a.m., they found four people, including the deceased, that appeared to have overdosed.
When police realized two more people — Turner and her daughter — had been at the residence but were unable to be located, they conducted a “safety sweep” of the home. After a search warrant was obtained, a white powdery substance that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, and a straw were found, Brennan said.
One of the people at the party told officers that he was given the drugs by Turner, who brought them out on a small mirror with a white straw, Brennan testified.
“He said he believed it was cocaine,” Brennan said.
Another person gave a similar story to police, but added at the time that he felt something wasn’t right by their appearance.
“He stated that he observed the drugs, and also believed it was possibly cocaine,” Brennan said. “But the drugs did not look as if it was cocaine, they looked ‘funny’ or ‘different.’”
Turner eventually was located about two hours later at a Kenosha residence, according to the criminal complaint. Brennan testified that she was seen “stumbling through a yard on 22nd Avenue,” where they also found a small baggie with .2 grams of fentanyl.
The complaint states Turner told police she had left prior to anyone using drugs and denied being involved in drug activity.
Hackett said he was certain the evidence showed enough probable cause to move the case forward.
