Twelve-year sentence ordered in child's death

Gabriele, who recommended a prison term of 15 years and 10 years of extended supervision, echoed Schroeder's comments about Hamilton changing his story several times, including immediately after the incident, which she said could have helped doctors save the child if they had accurate information.

"Rather than telling doctors or policemen what he did right away to assist with his son's appropriate care, he lied instead," she said. "Then when confronted on the lies, minimized his actions. He told just enough with the shaking (of the baby) to present himself in the best light."

Hamilton's attorney, Terry Rose, told the judge that his client's willingness to enter a plea shortly after the preliminary hearing showed signs of remorse.

"Whatever the court decides, this is a punishment he will receive throughout his life," Rose said. "He will, every day, remember what he has done to his own child."

Hamilton, in a brief statement, told Schroeder he accepted full responsibility.

"I am remorseful," he said. "I have lived with this since it happened. I'm very sorry to my family and friends."

Mother removed from court