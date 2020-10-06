Twelve-year sentence ordered in child's death

At different times throughout the process, Loren Hamilton tried to show remorse for causing the death of his 11-month-old son last year.
But Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder wasn't buying it.
Schroeder on Monday afternoon sentenced Hamilton, 26, who pleaded guilty July 22 to felony second-degree reckless homicide, to 12 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision.
As part of the plea agreement, two felony charges of child neglect were dismissed and read into the record. Hamilton faced a maximum prison term of 29 years.
The baby died Dec. 12, 2019, at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, two days after paramedics were called to Hamilton's home in the 6000 block of 19th Avenue.
An autopsy showed the child died of a head injury associated with shaking and being struck against an object. The criminal complaint states that Hamilton admitted he had shaken the baby because he was frustrated with his crying and that he "may have forcefully placed him on a wooden floor."
Schroeder admonished Hamilton for changing his story from when the incident happened to his interview with the presentence report writer.
"You dilute the message of sadness when you lie about the circumstances," Schroeder said. "You didn't accept responsibility for what you did. You waited until the (district attorney) coughed up a plea bargain to give you a lesser sentence."
Schroeder noted that Hamilton originally faced more serious charges, including three felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide, along with six counts of felony child neglect.
"I could have put you in prison for the rest of your life," Schroeder said
Schroeder acknowledged that Hamilton has had a tough journey through his young life — but that didn't give him a free pass, either.
"That's never accepted as an excuse," Schroeder said.
'Unspeakable crime'
Assistant District Attorney Angelina Gabriele said she disagreed with the presentence investigation's recommendation, which she said was far too lenient.
The tragic death of a young child at the hands of his father called for a much tougher sentence, she said.
"I keep coming back to the fact that this crime is unspeakable and horrific if done by any adult," Gabriele said. "But in this case (being) done by the father of the child, it rises to a new level of terrifying and heinous.
"... His father is supposed to be the one to protect him from harm. Instead, his father vented his frustration and anger over, apparently, their housing situation, a pizza that had dropped from the oven."
The autopsy showed a number of injuries consistent with impact injuries, Gabriele said.
Gabriele, who recommended a prison term of 15 years and 10 years of extended supervision, echoed Schroeder's comments about Hamilton changing his story several times, including immediately after the incident, which she said could have helped doctors save the child if they had accurate information.
"Rather than telling doctors or policemen what he did right away to assist with his son's appropriate care, he lied instead," she said. "Then when confronted on the lies, minimized his actions. He told just enough with the shaking (of the baby) to present himself in the best light."
Hamilton's attorney, Terry Rose, told the judge that his client's willingness to enter a plea shortly after the preliminary hearing showed signs of remorse.
"Whatever the court decides, this is a punishment he will receive throughout his life," Rose said. "He will, every day, remember what he has done to his own child."
Hamilton, in a brief statement, told Schroeder he accepted full responsibility.
"I am remorseful," he said. "I have lived with this since it happened. I'm very sorry to my family and friends."
Mother removed from court
Just after Schroeder began his remarks, Hamilton's mother was removed from the court room by a bailiff for an outburst.
Schroeder warned the woman several times before he ordered her removal.
"What did you do?" his mother asked. "What did you do? I want to know. I want to know what did he do? ... I'm his mother. I just want to know. I'm sorry."
The child's mother, Samanthia Brockman, 23, faces three felony charges of child neglect for the conditions in the home. She is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 3 for a pre-trial hearing.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.