Twin Lakes man arrested for 5th OWI, investigated for struggle with deputy

A Twin Lakes man is being held on $10,000 bond after he was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense.

Thomas Gerstner, 59, is also being investigated in Racine County for an incident following his arrest when he is alleged to have tried to grab a police officer’s gun while being treated at Burlington Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Gerstner was taken into custody Saturday after he was found laying face down next to his motorcycle on the 35300 block of County Highway HM in Twin Lakes. He appeared to be intoxicated, was disoriented and smelled strongly of alcohol. He denied having had any alcohol and refused to answer other questions, and was taken to Burlington Hospital for a blood test.

At the hospital, according to the complaint, he became angry when a deputy attempted to handcuff him and charged the deputy, placing his hand on the deputy’s gun and pinning the deputy against a glass wall. The Burlington Police Department is investigating that incident.

Gerstner was charged Monday in Kenosha County with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense and operating while revoked. His most recent OWI conviction was in March 2020.

