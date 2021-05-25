Twin Lakes man arrested on charge of reportedly possessing drugs near preschool

A 31-year-old Twin Lakes man faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver an amphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school after his arrest May 8 in the City of Kenosha.

Joseph R. Bowers, of the 100 block of Lake Avenue, made his initial appearance Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. If convicted of the felony, he faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison.

Because he’s a repeat offender and the alleged offense happened near a school, Bowers could face an additional 11 years in prison if he’s convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Kenosha Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue. The officer eventually arrested the defendant for operating while intoxicated.

As he was being booked into the jail, a corrections officer observed a narcotic fall from the defendant’s underwear as he was taking them off. Police found 15 total baggies that weight 14.2 grams and later tested positive for the presence of heroin or fentanyl.

Police also found $520 in cash.

The crash occurred within 1,000 feet of a preschool in the 7100 block of 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

