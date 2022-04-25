Twin Lakes man charged after allegedly firing shots while intoxicated at home

A 32-year-old Twin Lakes man, who allegedly fired two gunshots through a door towards his girlfriend while intoxicated early Sunday morning, is facing criminal charges.

Brandon L. Perry was charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanors of possessing a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Twin Lakes Police responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue in the village to investigate a shots fired call.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called 911 to report her boyfriend, identified as Perry, had fired two shots from a handgun at her through a door.

The woman reportedly told officers they had been out at bars drinking and had returned to the residence where they live together around 2:45 a.m. She reportedly stated that a “switch flipped” when the defendant got home and he began to yell at her. She also reportedly stated that Perry pushed her down the basement steps and slammed the basement door so hard that it broke.

Perry then allegedly fired two shots from his camouflage handgun at her through the door as she stood on the other side, according to the complaint. She was not struck by a bullet.

Officers reportedly observed two bullet holes in the door leading from the kitchen to the basement.

Bullet fragments, ammunition and a handgun were reportedly recovered by officers.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $15,000 cash bail for Perry Monday in intake court. A preliminary hearing is set for May 3.

