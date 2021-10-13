 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Lakes man charged with fleeing deputy
View Comments
alert

Twin Lakes man charged with fleeing deputy

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year-old Twin Lakes man faces a felony charge of fleeing after he allegedly led police on a chase into Illinois on Oct. 4.

Cody M. Thompson is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond set during his initial appearance on  Oct. 7, by Commissioner Larry Keating. He is due back in court Tuesday, Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Cody Thompson booking

Thompson

The felony carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison. Thompson is also charged as a repeat offender, as court records show he was convicted in 2019 for felony robbery in Cook County, Ill.

He was also cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and operating without a valid license. 

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy observed the defendant fail to stop at a stop sign at 336th Avenue in the Town of Randall on Oct. 4 at 12:06 a.m. The pursuit lasted almost three miles and continued into Illinois on Highway 173 when it was terminated.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

Two days later, police made contact with the registered owner, who stated that Thompson would have had access to the keys. He denied driving the vehicle, but text messages between the defendant and the owner showed that he had explained he had run from the police.

Thompson later stated he had recently finished being on parole and didn't want to have any interactions with law enforcement, and that's why he fled.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert