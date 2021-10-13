Twin Lakes man charged with fleeing deputy

A 24-year-old Twin Lakes man faces a felony charge of fleeing after he allegedly led police on a chase into Illinois on Oct. 4.

Cody M. Thompson is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond set during his initial appearance on Oct. 7, by Commissioner Larry Keating. He is due back in court Tuesday, Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

The felony carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison. Thompson is also charged as a repeat offender, as court records show he was convicted in 2019 for felony robbery in Cook County, Ill.

He was also cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and operating without a valid license.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy observed the defendant fail to stop at a stop sign at 336th Avenue in the Town of Randall on Oct. 4 at 12:06 a.m. The pursuit lasted almost three miles and continued into Illinois on Highway 173 when it was terminated.

Two days later, police made contact with the registered owner, who stated that Thompson would have had access to the keys. He denied driving the vehicle, but text messages between the defendant and the owner showed that he had explained he had run from the police.