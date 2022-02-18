Twin Lakes man gets six years in prison for child pornography conviction

A 40-year-old Twin Lakes man, convicted in August by a jury of four felony counts of possession of child pornography, will spend six years in a state prison.
Justin E. Corder, of the 300 block of E. Hunt Avenue, also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life based on the sentence imposed Wednesday morning by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
Schroeder sentenced Corder to three years initial confinement and six years extended supervision on all four counts. The sentences will run consecutively for the first two counts and will run concurrently on the two others.
Corder will receive credit for 330 days he was in custody while his case proceeded through the system. A child pornography conviction carries a minimum prison sentence of three years.
A Kenosha County jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before they convicted Corder at the conclusion of a two-day trial.
Corder was arrested after Twin Lakes Police served a search warrant on his home in May of 2020. Police seized his iPhone, which according to the criminal complaint, contained 21 images that showed sexually explicit photographs of girls who appeared to be younger than 18.
The complaint also stated that police had been seeking information on another family member regarding an inappropriate relationship with a minor. That family member, Derrick Corder, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced last April to five years in prison.
Justin Corder, who testified at the trial, contended the images on the phone were not his, and that “he was not aware of them.”
