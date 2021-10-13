Twin Lakes man pleads guilty to fourth OWI charge

A 42-year-old Twin Lakes man will be sentenced in December after he pleaded guilty in Kenosha County Circuit Court to his fourth drunken driving offense.

Ryan P. Carroll had been scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 7, but that hearing was postponed. He will be sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas on Dec. 9.

In addition to the felony drunken driving offense, Carroll also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and to misdemeanor hit-and-run counts. Misdemeanor charges of operating while revoked, disorderly conduct and bail jumping were dismissed.

The drunken driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while the recklessly endangering safety charge carries a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.

Carroll remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he saw the defendant’s vehicle strike another, and that he believed it was intentional. The striking vehicle then left westbound on Highway 50.

Police observed damage to the second vehicle’s front passenger bumper, fender and head lamp.