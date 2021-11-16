Twin Lakes man pleads not guilty to hit-and-run

A 26-year-old Twin Lakes man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing injury in an Oct. 16 accident in the City of Kenosha.
Patrick J. Gaddis Jr. of the 3100 block of East Hunt Avenue waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will return to Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 10 for a pre-trial conference.
The felony hit-and-run charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and nine months in prison. Gaddis, who is free on a $1,500 signature bond, also is charged with his first drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to the intersection of 45th Street and 30th Avenue at 3:32 p.m. on Oct. 16 for a two-vehicle accident. Police found the defendant walking away from the accident scene with a swollen left eye and covered in blood.
Gaddis admitted he was the driver of a Dodge Charger involved in the accident and stated he left the scene to go to his cousin’s house because he heard police sirens. He told police he had consumed two beers, and the officer stated that Gaddis could not recall what direction he was headed or what had happened before the accident.
The defendant was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches to his left eyelid. Results of a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication were not included in the criminal complaint.
The driver of the other vehicle stated he came to a stop at the intersection, that he “looked both ways and then entered the intersection, and all of sudden he was hit and dazed.” The victim was taken to the hospital, where he underwent X-rays on his left thigh and hip.
During a search of the defendant’s vehicle, police found an empty 12-ounce cocktail beverage can, the complaint states.
The jury began deliberating Tuesday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse after listening to dueling portrayals of him as a "wannabe soldier" who went looking for the trouble, or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. The case went to the anonymous, 12-member jury after Rittenhouse himself, in a highly unusual move, was allowed by the judge to draw the slips of paper from a raffle drum that determined which of the 18 people who sat in judgment during the trial would decide his fate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.
