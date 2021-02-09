 Skip to main content
Twin Lakes man sentenced to eight years in prison for drag-racing crash
Court sentencing

Twin Lakes man sentenced to eight years in prison for drag-racing crash

Saying that he wouldn’t hesitate to give a maximum sentence if it would bring back a 14-year-old boy killed in a high-speed crash, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder on Tuesday sentenced Anthony Lagowski to eight years in prison.

Lagowski, 21, of Twin Lakes, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree reckless injury for the June 2020 crash that killed 14-year-old Domanic A. Flaig and seriously injured Flaig’s 21-year-old brother, Tyler Boll-Flaig.

According to witnesses, Lagowski appeared to be racing another vehicle on Highway 50 when he slammed into Boll-Flaig’s vehicle as Boll-Flaig was turning onto Highway B in Salem Lakes. Accident investigators determined Lagowski had been travelling at about 100 miles per hour when he struck the car, killing the 14-year-old.

When the crash occurred, Boll-Flaig had been delivering pizzas for work, with his younger brother — described in court as his “best friend and sidekick” — riding along for company.

Flaig’s family members, including his mother, father, stepfather and three siblings, described him in court as a sweet, kind-hearted teenager who loved helping others and caring for his young niece.

“You were the glue that held us all together,” his mother said of her son. “He was literally the best person I knew.”

Family members asked that Lagowski be given the maximum sentence possible.

“Please, for your own sakes, don’t measure the value of Domanic’s life by the sentence that has been imposed,” Schroeder told the family.

No criminal history

Schroeder said he did not believe that Lagowski, who had no criminal history, deserved the maximum 15-year prison sentence allowed for second-degree reckless homicide.

“The real purpose that judges have in imposing sentences on people is to reduce future lawlessness, that’s the principal purpose,” the judge said.

While Schroeder said Lagowski “made a terrible, reckless decision disregarding the lives and safety of other people,” he said he did not believe a harsh sentence would deter others from driving recklessly.

Schroeder sentenced Lagowski to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervision for the reckless homicide charge. For the reckless injury case, he withheld sentence, imposing six years of probation consecutive to the homicide case. If Lagowski fails to live by the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to prison time in the future for the charge.

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

