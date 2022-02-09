Twin Lakes police arrest third suspect in connection with Thoma murder

TWIN LAKES — Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old village resident whose body was discovered buried behind an apartment complex last fall.

Josh C. Grimaldi, 18, of McHenry, Ill., formerly of Twin Lakes, was being held in the Kenosha County Jail on charges of being party to the crimes of first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of Kenneth Thoma, according to the Twin Lakes Police Department. Police arrested Grimaldi Tuesday in connection with the Oct. 14 murder, according to a department news release issued Wednesday night.

Thoma's body was later discovered Nov. 6 in a wooded area behind Tan Oaks Apartments, 1601 Wilmot Ave., just less than a month after his family had reported him missing to the Twin Lakes Police Department on Oct. 20. Thoma was identified through dental records.

Grimaldi has yet to appear in court. Two other men are currently facing murder charges in Thomas death.

Joey L. Miracle, 18, of the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue, Twin Lakes, and Thomas R. Wilton, 21, of the 11400 block of Antioch Road, Trevor, both were charged in December with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime. Each are currently being held on $1 million cash bonds.

According to a criminal complaint, Thoma's body was discovered by a man who had been working on dirt jumps for bikes near the trails behind the apartment complex. The man had been digging and discovered Thoma buried in the area.

An autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that Thoma had been killed by a gunshot to the back of his head.

According to a news release issued by Capt. Katie Hall, in the days since the murder, investigators have conducted numerous interviews, reviewed hundreds of hours of digital evidence and served several search warrants during the investigation into the case.

Police have also worked with other law enforcement agencies in apprehending the suspects. Hall said that the investigation led to the gathering of significant evidence which led police to identify Grimaldi as the third suspect in "this horrific tragedy."

"Today we are thankful, but there is still work to be done," she said. "We hop this news brings a bit of peace to the victim's families and those affected by these senseless acts."

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

