Twin Lakes woman charged with felony drunken driving after crash

A 44-year-old Twin Lakes woman faces a felony charge of drunken driving causing injury after a two-vehicle crash Jan. 16.

Rhannon M. Wright, of the 1800 block of Willow Road, is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond. She is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Jan. 27, for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

The felony charge carries a possible maximum prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Twin Lakes Police were dispatched to the intersection of Highway P and 388th Avenue on Jan. 16 at 1:27 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Police reported both vehicle had heavy front-end damage. Wright reportedly told police she had gone through intersection without stopping at a stop sign before she entered Highway O from Highway P.

While police spoke to her, they detected a heavy odor of intoxicants, the complaint states. Wright was taken to a hospital for treatment of back and ankle injuries and for a legal blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

The driver of the other vehicle complained of left arm and elbow pain and was treated by rescue personnel at the scene.

Court records show Wright has a previous OWI conviction in 2020 in Racine County.

