Two 16-year-old boys taken into custody after early Tuesday morning chase

Two 16-year-old boys are in custody after a low-speed chase with Kenosha Police ended in a crash early Tuesday, with the boys fleeing on foot before being taken into custody.
A Kenosha Police officer spotted a suspected stolen vehicle near 54th Street and 19th Avenue at 12:21 a.m. and attempted to stop the car. Instead of stopping, the driver fled with police in pursuit, the vehicle eventually crashing into a stop sign at 52nd Street and 34th Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
The two people in the vehicle fled on foot, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik. One 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a short foot chase. The second boy was found with the help of a Kenosha Sheriff’s Department K-9. The boy was tracked to a garage where he was hiding.
Both were being held in juvenile detention as of Tuesday pending referrals to juvenile court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.