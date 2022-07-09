Two arrested after fleeing Kenosha Police, crashing into porch and running from scene Saturday morning

Two men were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Kenosha Police in a vehicle, crashing into a porch and then running away from law enforcement officials on the city’s north side Saturday morning.

Area resident Mary Kubicki witnessed the incident around 9 a.m. as she was hosting a tour of her garden.

Kubicki said a northbound car traveling at a very high rate of speed on 22nd Avenue turned left and hit the porch of a residential home just north of Girl Scout Lane on 36th Street.

Kubicki said the vehicle hit the north corner of the front porch and then “flipped around” so that when it came to a stop it looked like it was traveling southbound on 22nd Avenue when it crashed.

“Two males then jumped out and ran between the houses across the street near the Girl Scouts campus,” she said. The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Woodhaven Service and Resource Center is located on a dead-end street off Girl Scout Lane.

“Thank God there were no other cars coming from the other direction and they didn’t crash into our yard,” Kubicki said. “There were squad cars everywhere and a ton of police after the crash.”

The area was filled with participants of the Four Seasons Garden Club “Secret Garden Walk” and about a dozen were gathered across the street from the accident in Kubicki’s front yard when the accident occurred.

Sgt. Daniel Bandi said the suspects were apprehended shortly after the crash and suffered minor injuries. Bandi said the vehicle was not stolen and it’s not yet clear why they fled from officers.

Bandi said no one else was injured.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search.

No additional details were immediately available.