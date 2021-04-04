Two arrested at gunpoint after crash in attempt to elude police at speeds reaching 100 mph

Pleasant Prairie police took two people into custody at gunpoint early Saturday, following a vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.

The pair had reportedly attempted to evade pursuing officers before their vehicle went into a ditch near Anderson Park.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man from Zion, Ill., and recommended a charge of operating while intoxicated and felony fleeing and eluding following the 1:37 a.m. incident, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

A passenger in the car, a 27-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident began in the 10400 block of Sheridan Road where an officer noticed a 2014 Chevrolet Impala traveling 77 mph in a posted 45 mph zone, Brown said.

As the officer drove to catch up with the vehicle, the driver “accelerated away from him” reaching speeds of about 100 mph, according to Brown.

“The vehicle continued to evade him, ultimately crashing and became disabled,” he said. The Impala went into a ditch in the 8900 block of 22nd Avenue, a tire coming off the vehicle during the crash, Brown said.