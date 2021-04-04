 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested at gunpoint after crash in attempt to elude police at speeds reaching 100 mph
View Comments
alert top story
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Two arrested at gunpoint after crash in attempt to elude police at speeds reaching 100 mph

{{featured_button_text}}
Pleasant Prairie Police News

Pleasant Prairie police took two people into custody at gunpoint early Saturday, following a vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.

The pair had reportedly attempted to evade pursuing officers before their vehicle went into a ditch near Anderson Park.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man from Zion, Ill., and recommended a charge of operating while intoxicated and felony fleeing and eluding following the 1:37 a.m. incident, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

A passenger in the car, a 27-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident began in the 10400 block of Sheridan Road where an officer noticed a 2014 Chevrolet Impala traveling 77 mph in a posted 45 mph zone, Brown said.

As the officer drove to catch up with the vehicle, the driver “accelerated away from him” reaching speeds of about 100 mph, according to Brown.

“The vehicle continued to evade him, ultimately crashing and became disabled,” he said. The Impala went into a ditch in the 8900 block of 22nd Avenue, a tire coming off the vehicle during the crash, Brown said.

The suspects were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint, a routine procedure in felony stops, according to Brown.

“Upon the vehicle coming to a stop, they conducted a felony traffic stop so we then pull up behind the vehicle, start giving orders and commands for the passenger and driver to come out,” he said. “When we say, `One at gunpoint’, it’s part of the felony traffic stop.”

Pleasant Prairie officers were also assisted by the Kenosha Police Department in the arrest. The vehicle was later towed.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.

But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.

Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert