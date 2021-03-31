Two-car crash leads to charges for Kenosha man; Woman, child in second vehicle sent to hospital

The defendant, who has a previous drunken driving conviction in 2011 in Kenosha County, failed a series of field sobriety tests. A legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication was performed. Results of that test were unavailable.

A check with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked for nine months in 2011 and had not been reinstated at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle (a Chevrolet Tahoe) and her 6-year-old stepson were both transported to a local hospital to be checked for injuries. The woman was treated for pain to her right shoulder and for a possible concussion, while the child had a scratch on the right side of his nose and an abrasion on the right side of his neck.

Police spoke to the Tahoe driver, who stated she was northbound in the 5400 block of 22nd Avenue, when she observed the defendant’s vehicle traveling at approximately 40 miles per hour toward her. She stated she tried to avoid the collision and began to veer left into the southbound lane when her vehicle was struck on the passenger side.

The force of the collision completely pushed her vehicle into the southbound lane, the complaint states.

