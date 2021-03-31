Two-car crash leads to charges for Kenosha man; Woman, child in second vehicle sent to hospital

A 33-year-old Kenosha man who told police he was the victim in a two-car crash was later found to be the one at fault, which led to two felony charges and one misdemeanor filed Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Armando Gonzalez-Martinez made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. April 13 before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.
Gonzalez-Martinez faces two felony counts of drunken driving causing injury as a second offense and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. The felony charges each carry a possible prison term of six years and a fine of $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police officer responded to the intersection of 54th Street and 22nd Avenue at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Police spoke to the defendant, who had been transported to the Kenosha County Jail Sally port, and he stated he had consumed two beers between 3 and 3:30 p.m.
The officer observed that Gonzalez-Martinez had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants.
Gonzalez-Martinez told police he was driving his friend’s Cadillac Escalade, was coming from a restaurant in the city and that “he was not at fault for anything because someone crashed into him and (he) was given the Escalade to drive back home.”
The defendant, who has a previous drunken driving conviction in 2011 in Kenosha County, failed a series of field sobriety tests. A legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication was performed. Results of that test were unavailable.
A check with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked for nine months in 2011 and had not been reinstated at the time of the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle (a Chevrolet Tahoe) and her 6-year-old stepson were both transported to a local hospital to be checked for injuries. The woman was treated for pain to her right shoulder and for a possible concussion, while the child had a scratch on the right side of his nose and an abrasion on the right side of his neck.
Police spoke to the Tahoe driver, who stated she was northbound in the 5400 block of 22nd Avenue, when she observed the defendant’s vehicle traveling at approximately 40 miles per hour toward her. She stated she tried to avoid the collision and began to veer left into the southbound lane when her vehicle was struck on the passenger side.
The force of the collision completely pushed her vehicle into the southbound lane, the complaint states.