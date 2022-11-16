Two charged after allegedly leaving young children at home alone and near drugs in Kenosha

Two adults face numerous felony charges after allegedly leaving young children at home alone and near narcotics in Kenosha.

Brenda A. Friery, 30, and Darius D. Thomas, 28, were each charged with four felony counts of neglecting a child under six or with a disability although specified harm did not occur and four misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child although specified harm did not occur in Kenosha County Circuit Court this week.

Fiery and Thomas made their initial appearance at Intake Court where a $2,000 cash bond was imposed on each of them. Preliminary hearings are set for Nov. 23. As a condition of their bonds they are to have no contact with the children.

Allegations against them

On Saturday a Kenosha Police officer was dispatched to a residence in the 7400 block of 26th Avenue for in reference to a barking dog complaint in which a 10-year-old was left home alone and in charge of her siblings.

The officer knocked on the door and made contact with the girl who was crying, according to the criminal complaint. When asked why she was crying the girl reportedly said she did not want to tell why.

However, the officer reportedly heard another child in the home state that the girl would get in trouble for answering the door. The officer also reportedly notice a strong smell of marijuana coming from the residence.

The 10-year-old reportedly told the officer she was watching 7-year-old, 3-year-old and a 1-year-old siblings.

When questioned about what she would do in case of a fire, the oldest child reportedly said "she would call 911 and get some water." When questioned about what she would do if the baby was choking the girl said she would call her mom, who was later identified as Friery.

The girl later told a sergeant on the scene that Thomas used and sold drugs out of the residence and had marijuana, and that she could show the officers where they were kept. The girl said Friery also used drugs.

The oldest child reportedly said that on a daily basis one of the children would be punched by Friery or Thomas and feared they would find out what she told the officers and punish her.

When an officer spoke with Friery on the phone, Friery reportedly said she would be home in 15 minutes. However, according to the complaint, it took her over an hour to arrive.

Friery reportedly said she was lost and coming home from Libertyville, Ill., with another child who was with her that day.

Upon arrival, Friery reportedly said Thomas smoked marijuana, but denied he smoked it in the house. Officers found several marijuana "roaches" inside the house in plain view.

Inside a bedroom officers found a metal box that contained a white powdery substance that later tested positive for the presence of heroin. This box was reportedly on a dresser under the children’s clothing and just steps away from where they slept.

In the living room officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Thomas was later arrested and is being charged as a repeater for crimes committed in 2018.