Two charged after high speed chase that began in Silver Lake ends in crash
Two men located by a police dog after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash were charged Wednesday.

Devon Cole, 24, of Twin Lakes, and Jacob Hetz, 25, of Lake Geneva, were arrested early Tuesday after a high-speed chase that began in Silver Lake, ending with a crash in a field on the 30000 block of 31st Street north of Highway 50. The two are then alleged to have fled the car on foot through a horse pasture, and were located a short time later by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Arlo.

The two had allegedly been in a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal the drive shaft from a pickup truck in Silver Lake before the chase began.

Cole, who was alleged to have been driving the fleeing vehicle and initially gave deputies a false name, was charged with fleeing, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing police, attempting to steal auto parts and bail jumping. In a separate, unrelated criminal file, he was charged with intimidating a victim and bail jumping. His bond was set at $10,000 on the fleeing charges, $1,000 on the intimidation case.

Hetz was charged with being a passenger in a stolen vehicle and with attempting to steal auto parts. He is being held on $1,000 bond.

