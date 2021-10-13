Two charged in September apartment burglary

A Kenosha man faces five felonies and a Kenosha woman is charged with one felony count for their alleged roles in a burglary last month.
David Smith, 62, of the 3500 block of 60th Street, is charged with felony counts of burglary, theft and fraudulent writings and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information.
Smith's co-defendant in the case, Katrina Shope, 29, of the 6100 block of 30th Avenue, is charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information.
If convicted of all five felonies, Smith, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, faces a total fine of $65,000 and 36 years, six months in prison. Smith is due back in court Nov. 16 for a 1 p.m. status conference before Commissioner Larry Keating.
Court records indicate that Shope, who faces a $10,000 fine and six years in prison, failed to appear in court Oct. 8, and a bench warrant for was issued for her arrest. She was instructed to set up a voluntary appearance.
Accused was building manager
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police met with the victim, who stated he had left his midtown residence for about two weeks. When he returned, he found the door to his apartment was closed but unlocked. Police found no signs of forced entry, but the victim provided a list of several items that were missing, with a total value of about $7,200.
Also missing were the victim's debit and credit cards, his Social Security card, driver's license and passport, the complaint states.
Smith was the property manager of the apartment complex, according to the complaint. Police later found that Smith had "pawned" several items that matched the description of those reported stolen.
The manager of the pawn shop provided documentation that showed Smith had used his Wisconsin ID to complete the transaction. The defendant allegedly stated he had owned the property for two years. Video showed Smith and another man carry the items inside while a third person stayed inside.
Smith was paid $2,545 for the items, the complaint states.
In September, the victim reported that his credit and debit cards had been used at several locations for a total of $579.35. Video at one of the locations showed a female walk to the business from the area of the victim's residence, then she returned to conduct a second transaction.
The video also showed Smith walk the same path the next day and complete two transactions, the complaint states.
Police executed a search warrant at Smith's residence on Sept. 29, where they reported finding clothing he had been seen wearing in the video footage, along with two sets of keys. Police also stated that Smith had a "noticeable" mark on his left forearm that is seen on the footage from the pawn shop and one of the businesses.
Shope was taken into custody Sept. 30, and during an interview with police stated she didn't know anything about the burglary, but that Smith did have items matching the description of what was taken. She said Smith had offered to sell her some of the items, but she declined.
In her statement to police, Shope acknowledged she had performed the transactions in question at one of the businesses. When she was told the card she used had the victim's name on it, Smith said she didn't look at it before she used it.