Two charged in September apartment burglary

Also missing were the victim's debit and credit cards, his Social Security card, driver's license and passport, the complaint states.

Smith was the property manager of the apartment complex, according to the complaint. Police later found that Smith had "pawned" several items that matched the description of those reported stolen.

The manager of the pawn shop provided documentation that showed Smith had used his Wisconsin ID to complete the transaction. The defendant allegedly stated he had owned the property for two years. Video showed Smith and another man carry the items inside while a third person stayed inside.

Smith was paid $2,545 for the items, the complaint states.

In September, the victim reported that his credit and debit cards had been used at several locations for a total of $579.35. Video at one of the locations showed a female walk to the business from the area of the victim's residence, then she returned to conduct a second transaction.

The video also showed Smith walk the same path the next day and complete two transactions, the complaint states.