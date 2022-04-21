Two charged with stealing nearly $8K in iPhones from Best Buy here

Two men have been charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of iPhones from a Kenosha Best Buy.

Valentino T. Perry, of Hampton, Va., and Marcellous Z. Radford, of Decatur, were each charged with felony retail theft of merchandise valued between $5,000 and $10,000 as party to a crime and misdemeanor criminal damage to property as party to a crime Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 4, Kenosha Police were called to Best Buy, on 71st Street to investigate the theft of eight Apple iPhones.

Police spoke with an employee who stated she had been working that day when she heard an audible alarm in the Apple section of the store, according to the criminal complaint. The employee reportedly witnessed two men, dressed with their hoods up and masks on, cutting iPhones from the security wires with pliers. The men then fled the store and then ran across the parking lot to the nearby parking lot of Camping World.

The officers viewed surveillance video of the incident.

The value of the iPhones was estimated at $7,999.92. The cost of the damage to the security cords was estimated to be hundreds of dollars.

According to the complaint, an employee at Camping World reportedly told officers she had been on her lunch break and walked out to her car when she noticed a black Infinity parked in front of her vehicle in the employeesparking area. The employee said she saw two individuals exit the black Infinity and walk towards Best Buy while wearing masks.

She said she observed the two men return to the vehicle and take off, squealing their tires and driving at a high rate of speed. She snapped a photo of their license plant and provided it to officers.

A Kenosha Police detective determined the black Infiniti was owned by Perry, 20. Perry reportedly had a history of such crimes and the detective contacted investigators in Ferguson and Silver Springs in Pennsylvania, where Perry had active warrants for his arrest. Radford, 19, was also identified as being involved in similar thefts, according to the complaint.

The men were arrested together on March 5-6 in in Smyth County, Virginia.

