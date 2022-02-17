Two face felony drug, child neglect charges

Surveillance of a residence by Kenosha Police, followed by a search warrant later that morning, has led to felony drug and child neglect charges against a 36-year-old Kenosha man and a 27-year-old Kenosha woman.

Alexander S. Tovar, of the 6700 block of 26th Street, and Mariah G. Torres, of the 900 block of 64th Street, both face a count of possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine.

Tovar, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, also faces three felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; three felony charges of child neglect; two felony charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one felony charge of possession with intent to deliver THC.

Tovar, who also is charged as a repeat-offender, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Torres faces three felony counts of child neglect, along with one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place. She is charged as a party to a crime on the drug-related counts.

Torres, who is free from custody, has an initial appearance scheduled for March 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

After Kenosha Police observed Tovar leave the 64th Street address before the execution of a search warrant on Feb. 8, they conducted a traffic stop, and the defendant stated he had between $35,000 and $40,000 in the vehicle. He also told police there were drugs and two handguns in the home.

Inside kitchen cabinets, police reportedly seized a plastic bag with eight jars of THC, three bags that contained a total of 200.5 grams of cocaine, another bag with 76.8 grams of cocaine, two plastic dispensers that contained marijuana, 3 ounces of Spectrum Labs “Quick Fix Plus Novelty Synthetic Urine,” numerous unused vacuum seal bags and an iPhone.

During the warrant, police also took a number of items from on top of the kitchen counter, including a Tupperware bowl with white powder residue, three iPads, two digital scales, two bags of marijuana that contained 57.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm magazine with 12 cartridges and a plastic bag with a white, unknown substance.

Inside a drawer, police found a plastic bag with 4.2 grams and a digital scale, and on top of the stove, a glass bong was seized.

Police also reported they found several items of drug paraphernalia on a table that also had food and toys for children. Three children, ages 5, 4 and 3 also live at the residence, according to the complaint.

In an upstairs bedroom, police reported finding three guns, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, two straws used to snort cocaine and a vape pen, while in the living room, they seized 94 separate jars of THC wax, along with a “substantial amount” of THC gummies, THC cartridges and marijuana.

On a large table, police found more assorted paraphernalia, along with children’s toys and children’s drinks. The detective stated the “items on the table were easily accessible to children.”

Police later spoke to Tovar, who stated that all of the cocaine and marijuana was his and that he sells it. He also told police that he had planned to go buy another kilogram of cocaine from someone he frequently buys from in Illinois, and that he had about $40,000 he planed to use for that purchase.

The complaint further states that police observed fecal matter on the floor of both children’s bedrooms when they executed the search warrant.

