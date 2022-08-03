Two facing felonies after allegedly stealing vehicle, participating in armed carjacking

Two teenagers are facing numerous felony charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly being involved in the theft of an unoccupied vehicle and then later participating in an armed carjacking in July.

Nashawn A. Patrick, 17, of Racine, and Jonathan D. White, 18, of Chicago, were charged with operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent as party to crime, armed carjacking as party to a crime and armed carjacking with threat of force.

Patrick was also charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. White was also charged with operating a vehicle to flee or elude an officer and causing damage to property, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of hit and run.

Patrick made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12. White made his initial appearance July 22 and is being held on a $75,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in court again next month.

According to the criminal complaints, on July 21 around 4:45 a.m. a black Volkswagen sedan left running in the drive way of a home in the 4800 block of 58th Street by the owner was stolen as he checked to make sure his home was locked. He called 911 to report the crime.

Less than two hours later, a women called 911 to report she was the victim of an armed carjacking and that her Mitsubishi was stolen by two male suspects in the 5600 block of 49th Avenue. They also reportedly demanded her purse before driving away.

A few minutes after the carjacking was reported the Volkswagen and Mitsubishi were spotted by law enforcement in the 6900 block of 38th Street, according to the complaints.

When officers attempted to stop the Volkswagen allegedly driven by White he fled at a high rate of speed before crashing into two vehicles on Green Bay Road and then fleeing on foot in Somers. He was apprehended by law enforcement officers with a K9 unit. No one was reportedly injured in the crashes but the vehicles involved sustained extensive damage.

Patrick allegedly fled in the Mitsubishi to Racine and left that vehicle unoccupied near the intersection of 15th and Flett. Patrick was arrested at his mother’s home in the 1400 block of Thurston Avenue. Several firearms, including an AR-15-style assault rifle with no serial numbers, were reportedly found inside the residence.