Two facing felonies after allegedly stealing vehicle, participating in armed carjacking

Two teenagers are facing numerous felony charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly being involved in the theft of an unoccupied vehicle and then later participating in an armed carjacking in July.
Nashawn A. Patrick, 17, of Racine, and Jonathan D. White, 18, of Chicago, were charged with operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent as party to crime, armed carjacking as party to a crime and armed carjacking with threat of force.
Patrick was also charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. White was also charged with operating a vehicle to flee or elude an officer and causing damage to property, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of hit and run.
Patrick made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12. White made his initial appearance July 22 and is being held on a $75,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in court again next month.
According to the criminal complaints, on July 21 around 4:45 a.m. a black Volkswagen sedan left running in the drive way of a home in the 4800 block of 58th Street by the owner was stolen as he checked to make sure his home was locked. He called 911 to report the crime.
Less than two hours later, a women called 911 to report she was the victim of an armed carjacking and that her Mitsubishi was stolen by two male suspects in the 5600 block of 49th Avenue. They also reportedly demanded her purse before driving away.
A few minutes after the carjacking was reported the Volkswagen and Mitsubishi were spotted by law enforcement in the 6900 block of 38th Street, according to the complaints.
When officers attempted to stop the Volkswagen allegedly driven by White he fled at a high rate of speed before crashing into two vehicles on Green Bay Road and then fleeing on foot in Somers. He was apprehended by law enforcement officers with a K9 unit. No one was reportedly injured in the crashes but the vehicles involved sustained extensive damage.
Patrick allegedly fled in the Mitsubishi to Racine and left that vehicle unoccupied near the intersection of 15th and Flett. Patrick was arrested at his mother’s home in the 1400 block of Thurston Avenue. Several firearms, including an AR-15-style assault rifle with no serial numbers, were reportedly found inside the residence.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 1, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 1
A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Daniel F. Gomez
Daniel F. Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian A. McGee
Brian A. McGee, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeremy McKinney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeremy (aka Nathaniel Dukes) McKinney, 3300 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Alexjandro M. Medina
Alexjandro M. Medina, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mario S. Morales
Mario S. Morales, 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Undra Anderson
Undra Anderson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Bryce M. Bowens
Bryce M. Bowens, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth L. Hagge
Kenneth L. Hagge, 10000 block of Saratoga Drive, Caledonia, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Sedrick M. Jennings
Sedrick M. Jennings, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Marquan D. Mosley
Marquan D. Mosley, 1200 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Charles Tyreece Phillips
Charles Tyreece Phillips, 1600 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Landen Schook
Landen Schook, 900 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Bryce B. Burgher-Jackson
Bryce B. Burgher-Jackson, 2700 block of Markridge Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Cameron R. Davis
Cameron R. Davis, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Kylie B. Gelmi
Kylie B. Gelmi, 700 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).