Two from Kenosha charged in theft of bank card, rolling up purchases

Two Kenosha men face a pair of felonies each for the theft and use of an Electronic Balance Transfer card.

Thomas D. Merritt, 36, and Justin W. Tidwell, 42, both were charged this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony counts of misappropriation of identifying information and unauthorized use of food stamps.

Both made their initial appearances Tuesday. Merritt was released on a $1,000 signature bond, while Tidwell received a $250 cash bond. Merritt is due back in court June 30 for an 8:15 a.m. preliminary hearing, while Tidwell will return for a preliminary hearing July 6, at 9:30 a.m.

The first felony carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while the other carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police Department detective investigated a fraudulent transaction at Wal-Mart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., in the Town of Somers that occurred in April. The detective met with the victim, who stated that her EBT card had been missing for about two weeks.