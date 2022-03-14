Two from Kenosha face charges in high-speed chase case

Two from Kenosha each face felony charges after a high-speed pursuit earlier this month.

Coyie S. Fox, 44, whose address is listed as homeless, and Jennifer T. Morrison, 43, of the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue, both were charged by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on March 9.

Fox, who is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

The felony counts carry a total possible maximum prison term of 12 years, six months, 13 years extended supervision and a fine of $55,000. Fox is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on April 22, for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Morrison, who remains in custody on a $2,500 signature bond, is charged with a felony count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The felony carries a possible prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000. Morrison has a preliminary hearing April 22, at 9:15 a.m., before Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer attempted to stop Fox’s white Chevrolet Impala on March 6, but the defendant allegedly tried to elude police, first traveling at 45 mph in a 25 zone as he passed the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 49th Street.

Fox slowed his vehicle as he approached Sheridan Road, but then passed a vehicle along the curb line before he traveled northbound against oncoming southbound traffic, according to the complaint. At that point, Fox was traveling at about 70 mph, and nearly collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

Police at that point terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, the complaint states. Even as the officer stopped the pursuit, he observed Fox travel through a red light at the intersection with Washington Road at about 50 mph and nearly collided with another vehicle.

The following day, police found the defendant’s vehicle parked in the 900 block of 65th Street, and observed Fox, Morrison and another man exit.

Fox attempted to flee, the complaint states, but was taken into custody.

Police found a smoking pipe in Morrison’s possession, along with a glass pipe with burned residue in Fox’s possession, the complaint states. The residue, about one-tenth of a gram, tested positive for cocaine.

Court records show Morrison was convicted of felony delivery of cocaine in Kenosha County in 2009, while Fox has a previous felony conviction for possession of THC in Racine County in 2018.

