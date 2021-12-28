Two from Kenosha face felonies for allegedly stealing electronic benefit transfer card

A man and a woman from Kenosha, both 34, both face several criminal charges for allegedly stealing an electronic benefit transfer card earlier this year.

Ryan L. Mukka, of the 7700 block of 60th Avenue, faces five felony counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information and one felony count of an unauthorized use of food stamps. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond. He is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Jan. 20, for an adjourned initial appearance before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Annette C. Parise, is charged with one felony count of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of food stamps as a party to a crime.

Keating on Dec. 3 issued a $1,000 bench warrant for Parise’s arrest after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.

Each of the felony charges carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, followed by three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer in June met with a woman who stated her brother’s food stamp card had been stolen from an assisted living facility where he resides. The day the report was filed, the victim was notified the card had been used in Trevor. The woman who spoke to police stated she believed Mukka had used it, because he used to spend time with her brother and lived in Trevor.

An investigator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services told police that card had been used “numerous times” in the previous months. The last successful transaction was June 23 for $4.58 at the Trevor Mini Mart.

The investigator added that later, that day, someone tried to use the card after it had been deactivated when the victim noticed it was missing. Most of the transactions were in the City of Kenosha, Kenosha County and Antioch, Ill., areas. But there also was a period of time when someone used the card, between April and May, in Columbia, Ky., according to the complaint.

A check of Mukka’s criminal history showed that he is a registered sex offender for a 2010 conviction of third-degree sexual assault. He had changed his address with the registry to one in Columbia, Ky., at the same time the victim’s EBT card was used, the complaint states.

Using video surveillance from multiple individual transactions in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Kenosha County, a detective was able to positively identify Mukka as the person who used the card more than 10 times during that time frame, the complaint states.

Police also viewed video from the Trevor Mini Mart between June 19 and 23, and identified Parise, who had Mukka’s wallet and presented the stolen card for transactions on three different days. Another uncharged male was identified using the card to purchase two drinks, the complaint states. Parise told police she had gotten the card from Mukka, who told her the victim had given him permission to use it. When the detective told her that Mukka had no contact with the victim for about a year, Parise reportedly stated she knew she shouldn’t have used it without permission.

When he spoke to the detective, Mukka reportedly admitted using the card numerous times the last several months without permission. The complaint states that more than $100 was charged to the card just in Kenosha County and did not list an amount for the transactions that took place elsewhere.

Court records show that Mukka currently also has two pending cases in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Mukka was charged in October with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license for the second time within three years and bail jumping. He is free on a $500 signature bond in that case.

In November, Mukka was charged with two felony bail-jumping counts and misdemeanor counts of battery as a party to a crime and bail jumping. He is free on a $2,000 signature bond in that case. Mukka has hearings in both cases, along with the most current one, Jan. 20.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.