Two held for series of burglaries in Kenosha; three businesses reported break-ins, thefts

Two Kenosha County men accused of burglarizing and damaging three city businesses are being held in custody on high cash bonds.
Alexis Sierra-Arzola, 36, of the 800 block of 45th Street in Kenosha, and Jose A. Medina-Pantoja, 37, of the 800 block of Sheridan Road in Somers, each made initial appearances Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
The two defendants are accused of burglarizing and damaging Sophisticatering, 8048 Sheridan Road; Tobacco Hut, 8046 22nd Ave.; and New China, 8044 22nd Ave. in the course of three days late last week and earlier this week.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $20,000 cash bond for Sierra-Arzola and a $15,000 cash bond for Medina-Pantoja. Both are set to return to court for hearings on Nov. 12.
Sierra-Arzola faces 20 criminal charges, including nine felony counts of bail jumping, three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He’s also charged with three misdemeanor counts of theft, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
If convicted of all the felony charges, Sierra-Arzola faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 97 years, six months and a total fine of $175,000.
Medina-Pantoja faces 10 total charges, including three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, along with three misdemeanor counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of damage to property.
If convicted of all the felony charges, Medina-Pantoja faces a total prison term of 43 years, six months and a fine of $85,000.
Assistant District Attorney Rosa Delgado in court Thursday asked Keating for a high cash bond for each defendant and cited a lengthy criminal history for both, including some out-of-state cases in both Delaware and Florida for Medina-Pantoja and in Florida for Sierra-Arzola.
Keating ultimately agreed.
“These are allegations (against Medina-Pantoja), but these are very serious allegations,” he said. “This court has concern with this defendant’s court appearances in the future.
“This is a 20-count complaint (against Sierra-Arzola) with multiple felony counts and nine bail jumpings. I understand these are allegations, but they are very serious. The exposure (to prison) is very significant here with regard to the counts brought to the court. The court does believe he’s a flight risk.”
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to Sophisticatering on Oct. 31, where they met with the owner, who stated his business had been burglarized overnight. The owner reported the theft of several items, including a grey Dodge van, along with damage and the theft of copper pipes from the kitchen.
On Nov. 1, police responded to the Tobacco Hut and New China, which adjoin each other, and found the front glass door of the restaurant was shattered by a large rock or a piece of concrete. The cash register drawer was resting on the front counter and there were items all over the floor, the complaint states.
Surveillance video from the restaurant showed two suspects entering through the front door at about 3:28 a.m. The owner reported $500 in cash and coins and items valued at $330 had been taken.
The video also showed the suspects used a blue 2008 to 2010 Volkswagen Jetta to get to the location, and officers recognized that vehicle as one used in a previous theft from a Festival Foods location in Kenosha.
According to the complaint, the owner of the Tobacco Hut reported the total value of all items taken was between $5,000 and $10,000.
Police also spoke to a citizen witness, who reported that he had known Sierra-Arzola for about a year, and that he saw both defendants unloading metal items from a gray full-sized van into a blue Sedan the morning of Oct. 30. Sierra-Arzola asked the man to cash in a stack of 116 lottery tickets for him as well.
The witness told police that Sierra-Arzola told him that he and his roommate gained access to the Tobacco Hut through the roof and detailed how they cut locks, broke into gaming machines and found/took money from under the register.
Police also reported that a receipt from Racine Auto and Scrap indicated that a significant amount of stainless steel and copper was sold Oct. 30 that was consistent with what was taken from Sophisticatering.
Sierra-Arzola, in an interview with police, admitted that he and Medina-Pantoja had committed the three burglaries, the complaint states.