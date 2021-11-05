Two held for series of burglaries in Kenosha; three businesses reported break-ins, thefts

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed two suspects entering through the front door at about 3:28 a.m. The owner reported $500 in cash and coins and items valued at $330 had been taken.

The video also showed the suspects used a blue 2008 to 2010 Volkswagen Jetta to get to the location, and officers recognized that vehicle as one used in a previous theft from a Festival Foods location in Kenosha.

According to the complaint, the owner of the Tobacco Hut reported the total value of all items taken was between $5,000 and $10,000.

Police also spoke to a citizen witness, who reported that he had known Sierra-Arzola for about a year, and that he saw both defendants unloading metal items from a gray full-sized van into a blue Sedan the morning of Oct. 30. Sierra-Arzola asked the man to cash in a stack of 116 lottery tickets for him as well.

The witness told police that Sierra-Arzola told him that he and his roommate gained access to the Tobacco Hut through the roof and detailed how they cut locks, broke into gaming machines and found/took money from under the register.

Police also reported that a receipt from Racine Auto and Scrap indicated that a significant amount of stainless steel and copper was sold Oct. 30 that was consistent with what was taken from Sophisticatering.