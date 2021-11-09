Two Illinois men charged in August car chase that led to crash in Kenosha

Two Illinois men who led police on a chase that ended in a crash in August face several criminal charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Felix Marcel James, 19, of Waukegan, Ill., and Cameron M. Gaston, 19, of Zion, Ill., were charged after an Aug. 24 incident that began at Kwik Trip, 5800 31st St., in the Village of Somers.
James, who’s in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of possession of a short-barreled shotgun and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC and resisting an officer.
The felony charges carry a maximum prison term of 43 years, six months and a possible fine of $85,000. James is due back in court Nov. 18 for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.
Gaston, who is in custody on a $30,000 cash bond, is charged with a felony count of possessing a short-barreled shotgun and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.
The felony carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to the Kwik Trip after a manager at another location called dispatch and stated that someone had attempted to get fuel, but when asked to prepay had suspiciously sped away. The Toyota’s license plate came back stolen out of Illinois.
When police attempted to stop the vehicle at a gas pump at the Somers location, James quickly jumped into the driver’s seat and exited toward Green Bay Road. The vehicle then drove through a red light at Washington Road at speeds of 75 miles per hour.
The pursuit continued until it reached the intersection of 39th Avenue, Roosevelt Road and 75th Street, where it was struck by an eastbound white SUV. The defendant’s vehicle then was pushed into a black Mercedes that had stopped in the left turn lane of 39th Avenue and traveled another 30 feet eastbound before it came to a stop.
Both defendants fled the scene and began running southeast, the complaint states.
The drivers of both the Mercedes and the SUV complained of injuries from the collision and were treated by personnel from the Kenosha Fire Department.
Police found a sawed-off shotgun that was lying on the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat of the Toyota, which was registered to James, but the license plate was registered to another vehicle and had been reported stolen, the complaint states.
Inside the Toyota, police also found a clear mason jar with what later tested positive for 11.8 grams of marijuana.
After both men were apprehended, James admitted to police he was the driver and didn’t stop because of the shotgun, which he said Gaston found in an alley near his house in Zion. When asked why the shotgun was in the vehicle, he told police “because he likes guns.”
James also stated he had found the license plate and put it on the Toyota. He further admitted to stealing about $20 from a Kwik Trip a couple weeks earlier.