Two Illinois men charged in August car chase that led to crash in Kenosha

When police attempted to stop the vehicle at a gas pump at the Somers location, James quickly jumped into the driver’s seat and exited toward Green Bay Road. The vehicle then drove through a red light at Washington Road at speeds of 75 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued until it reached the intersection of 39th Avenue, Roosevelt Road and 75th Street, where it was struck by an eastbound white SUV. The defendant’s vehicle then was pushed into a black Mercedes that had stopped in the left turn lane of 39th Avenue and traveled another 30 feet eastbound before it came to a stop.

Both defendants fled the scene and began running southeast, the complaint states.

The drivers of both the Mercedes and the SUV complained of injuries from the collision and were treated by personnel from the Kenosha Fire Department.

Police found a sawed-off shotgun that was lying on the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat of the Toyota, which was registered to James, but the license plate was registered to another vehicle and had been reported stolen, the complaint states.

Inside the Toyota, police also found a clear mason jar with what later tested positive for 11.8 grams of marijuana.