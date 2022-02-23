Two in custody, one charged in connection with Feb. 9 attempted homicide in Somers

Two Kenosha women are in custody in connection with a Feb. 9 attempted homicide in the early-morning hours following a fight that’s alleged to have started at a Kenosha tavern, while authorities continue to seek a third man who remains at large.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety against Dinasia D. Douglas, 25, of the 6300 block of 29th Ave.

Douglas, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond during her initial appearance Wednesday before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating. She faces a possible maximum prison term of 47.5 years, 25 years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000 if she’s convicted.

Jail records show Douglas was booked into custody last week Friday. She has a preliminary hearing March 3 at 9:45 a.m.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department also took Indiria Hudson, 22, of the 6900 block of 102nd Ave. into custody last week. Jail records show Hudson remained in custody on a parole hold. No official charges against her had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. David Wright said Hudson was taken into custody last week Thursday without incident after officers served a warrant at a Kenosha residence.

Police are continuing to seek a third person in connection with the shooting, Jeremy Jimenez, 27, of the 4800 block of 20th Ave. A $250,000 arrest warrant for Jimenez was issued Feb. 14. Jimenez is facing felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint issued against Douglas:

Deputies responded Feb. 9 at abut 12:47 a.m. to the 5500 block of 18th Street in the Village of Somers for a shots fired call and were advised that a male had been shot in the back at that intersection. The victim also suffered a collapsed right lung as a result.

The victim told police the shooter was “some guy from Duke’s,” in reference to Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St. Police found a bullet hole in the bottom of the driver’s door and observed that the back driver’s side door window was broken out. Additional bullet holes also were found in the vehicle.

At the intersection where the shooting happened, police found six 9mm spent shell casings, the complaint states.

Police spoke to a female in the vehicle, who stated there had been a fight at Duke’s, and when she and the victim left, they noticed that same group involved in the fight was behind their vehicle. When they approached the intersection of 18th Street and Highway 31, someone shot at them, the female said, then continued westbound.

The victim stated that as he went to turn right onto Highway 31, he looked over and saw the shooter hanging out the window before he fired his gun. He identified the shooter as someone he had seen earlier in the night at the tavern, according to the complaint.

Police later identified Douglas as one of the females who was involved in the altercation with the passenger in the victim’s car. Douglas said the victim punched Hudson, and then she, Hudson and a man later identified as Jimenez got into Hudson’s vehicle and left.

A detective stated witness descriptions of Jimenez matched a booking photo in the system, including a tattoo under his left eye, the complaint states. A phone number given to police for Jimenez also matched a contact number the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has for Jimenez, who currently is on supervision with that agency.

Douglas had claimed she was dropped off after the fight and before the shooting in front of an apartment complex, then Hudson and Jimenez left. But police told her Douglas would be “virtually impossible” for her to be dropped off, after which Hudson and Jimenez would have been able to catch up to the victim.

After Hudson was taken into custody, she told police she had been punched inside Duke’s, then a second altercation happened in the parking lot. Hudson said that’s when she was hit in the face by the victim. Hudson said she didn’t know that a shooting was about to happen or that Jimenez had a gun.

