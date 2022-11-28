Two in Kenosha charged with felony armed robbery, other criminal offenses after accident

Two from Kenosha are facing numerous criminal charges for their allegedly violent actions following a vehicle accident on Roosevelt Road on Friday.

Kevin Gomez, 19, and Ellian Farris, 17, were each charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday with armed robbery with use of felony force as party to a crime, felony battery or threat to law enforcement, along with numerous misdemeanors

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to the area of 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road around 3 a.m. to assist with a weapons call. While en-route, radio traffic indicated several suspects were running from police and officers had detained individuals on scene.

After arriving at the scene, an officer spoke with a man who said he was driving a white van involved in an accident with a white SUV. The man said that he was driving north on 30th Avenue, and turned east onto Roosevelt Road when his vehicle collided with the white SUV,, according to the criminal complaint. The man said that he stopped his van in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Road, and exited the vehicle when a male wearing a black hoodie approached him from the white SUV.

The man said the male pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at his face and told him to "run your pockets," according to the complaint. The man told officers he put his hands in the air and began to try to de-escalate the situation but that the male then cocked the pistol. The man said the male pointed the pistol toward his face.

The man said a second male also approached him and pulled a pistol from his waistband, pointing it at his face.

Although the man was able to get back into his van and lock the doors, the two males began pounding on the van, according to the complaint. The man's friend, who had been in the passenger seat of the white van, was still outside the vehicle and then was reportedly attacked by the others.

When officers interviewed the passenger, the man was "covered in blood" and said he was "jumped," according to the complaint. The passenger said one of the individuals used a pistol to strike him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. While on the ground, the individuals continued to strike and kick his body. The passenger also said one of the individuals took his wallet containing $300 in cash from his pocket.

The female operator of the SUV told officers her boyfriend exited her vehicle and began arguing and trying to fight the occupants of the van after the accident.

While on scene one of the officers saw a male wearing a black sweatshirt exit the passenger side of the SUV and run east through a parking lot. The male was identified as Gomez and later placed in handcuffs. Officers located a bag containing a firearm under her sweatshirt, according to the complaint. Also inside the bag were drugs and drug paraphernalia.

When inside a squad car, Gomez allegedly began to kick a window and screamed obscenities and threats at the officers. He was eventually transported to the Kenosha County Jail and turned over to jail staff.

A sergeant on scene of the incident also saw a subject run from the SUV who was later identified as Farris. Farris was later apprehended at the northwest corner a building after he was cornered between a wall, a large dumpster, and a squad car. Officers found cash on Farris, along with marijuana.

While processing the scene, officers found the jacket of the passenger allegedly assaulted by them in the SUV.

Both teenagers made their initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon. Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $50,000 cash bond on both teens.

They are expected to appear in court again early next month for preliminary hearings.