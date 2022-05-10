Two Kenosha men charged with maintaining drug trafficking place, distributing fentanyl

Two Kenosha men are facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining an elaborate drug trafficking operation and distributing cocaine laced with the deadly drug fentanyl throughout the area.

Armando G. Rodriguez, 67, and Fernando Chavez-Nevarez, 55, were each charged with possession with intent to deliver 50 or more grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver 200 to 1,000 grams of THC and two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place this week.

On May 3 and 4, a Kenosha Police detective received detailed information that Rodriguez was involved in the large-scale distribution of fentanyl. The detective and other members of law enforcement began investigating, and a search warrant was obtained for a storage locker at the Buoy Storage facility in Pleasant Prairie, according to the criminal complaints filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

A day later, a Kenosha Police officer was reportedly dispatched to the Country Inn and Suites in Kenosha and observed a silver Cadillac registered to Rodriguez in the parking lot.

Within 10 minutes, the vehicle reportedly left the parking lot, and the officer followed it as it made its way into Downtown Kenosha. The officer was also informed that the storage locker linked to Rodriguez was discovered to contain numerous illegal drugs. The officer made a traffic stop of the vehicle, and the driver was identified as Rodriguez.

Inside Rodriguez’s pockets were two blue-colored plastic baggies, which contained a white powdery substance along with a container that had a gold-colored pill, according to the complaint. The officer asked Rodriguez what was just removed from his pockets, and he reportedly replied, "It’s just a little coke I do and that’s just a (expletive) pill."

Rodriguez also reportedly stated, "Come on, you gonna book me over that little bit?"

The officer also located a blue cough drop bag on Rodriguez, which contained another clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance consistent with the appearance of cocaine, along with male enhancement pills, according to the complaint. Rodriguez had about $2,000 on him.

The total amount of suspected cocaine located on Rodriguez was approximately 16 grams, which later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. No drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of illegal drugs was located on Rodriguez’s person, and all of the evidence seized was indicative of drug sales rather than personal use, according to the complaint.

Simultaneously, as the officer was following Rodriguez’s vehicle, a Pleasant Prairie Police detective assisted Kenosha Police in executing a search warrant on the locker at the Buoy Storage complex. The storage unit was searched, and the following items were reportedly located: A white powdery substance weighing about 1,100 grams which tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, and about 200 total grams of a leafy, green substance which later tested positive for THC.

The unit was registered to Chavez-Nevarez, according to the complaint, and a search warrant for Chavez-Nevarez's mobile home in the 8700 block of Sheridan Road was issued. A warrant for Rodriguez's hotel room was also issued.

Inside of Rodriguez's Country Inn and Suites hotel room, officers reportedly found a blue plastic baggie inside a jacket containing a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine. Inside a gym bag, officers reportedly located a document with the hand-written address of Chavez-Nevarez. Additional cocaine and fentanyl were also reportedly located on a desk, along with a ledger.

Officers later executed the search warrant at Chavez-Nevarez’s residence, and the following items were reportedly located: more than 350 grams of a leafy substance which tested positive for THC, a surveillance camera, about 9.5 grams of a white powdery substance which tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, a U.S. employment card for Rodriguez and three notebook ledgers of notes on drug transactions.

Chavez-Nevarez was stopped and arrested on his way back to his residence.

Rodriguez is facing the felony charges as a repeater because he is a convicted felon, having been convicted of a sex offender registry violation in Cook County, Ill., according to the criminal complaints.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $200,000 cash bond for Rodriguez on Monday at intake court. Chavez-Nevarez is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Their preliminary hearings are set for May 18.

Alarming increase

Earlier this spring, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall issued a warning after responding to an alarming increase in overdose deaths in the area.

Hall said her office is seeing a continuing trend of fentanyl being added to other substances, often without the user’s knowledge.

Kenosha County had 53 toxicity deaths in 2021, 40 of which involved fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, Hall noted.

