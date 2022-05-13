Two Kenosha men charged with operating extensive drug operation from house near park

Two Kenosha men are facing numerous felony charges for allegedly operating an extensive drug trafficking operation in the city and distributing narcotics near a school.

Jeremy H. Moon, 27, and Craig L. Grimes, 37, were charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Court Commissioner Loren Keating set $30,000 cash bonds for both men.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 1 a Kenosha Police Department detective was contacted about a suspect who was reportedly selling large amounts of marijuana in the city. A source provided the detective a phone number connected to Moon, according to the complaint. Moon allegedly agreed to sell the source either a pound of high-grade marijuana for $1,800 or a pound of marijuana named “Banana Cake” for $1,400.

Authorities indicated that the source was later followed to Moon's residence in the 1000 block of 61st Street by detectives. The source reportedly entered the residence and exited with a clear vacuum sealed bag that had a green leafy substance inside of it. The bag had the words “Banana Cake” written on it in black marker. The source reportedly saw a large amount of marijuana in the residence, which is within 1,000 feet of Bain Park.

On April 25, the source reported Moon was willing to sell a pound of “exotic” marijuana to the source for $1,800. A detective met with the source who he observed purchase a large amount of marijuana at Moon's residence, according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, a Kenosha Police officer stopped a vehicle for issues related to the readability of a temporary registration plate. The officer discovered the driver, identified as Moon, had his driving privilege's suspended. Moon was patted down by officers and an empty pistol holder was found on his person, according to the complaint. Moon, a convicted felon not allowed to own a firearm, reportedly told officers the firearm was under his seat. The pistol was located in the vehicle, along with more than $3,000 in cash. A shot gun was reportedly found in the trunk. Moon was taken into custody.

That evening Kenosha Police executed a search warrant at the residence and Grimes was also detained.

Officers searched the residence and reportedly found 88 counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, 1,200 grams of marijuana, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a shotgun and an electronic device used for stunning people.

Both men face lengthy prison sentences.

Moon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of marijuana near a park, possession with intent to distribute more than 10 grams fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of an electric weapon.

Grimes was charged with felonies of possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of marijuana near a park, possession of narcotics as a repeater, possession of cocaine as a repeater, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place near a park and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Their preliminary hearings are set for May 19.

Grimes was out on bail on other drug-related charges when he was arrested earlier this week.

