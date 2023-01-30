Two Kenosha men facing child abuse charges, held on $100,000+ bonds

Two Kenosha men, Nadeem Rasul and Muhammad Jamil, have been charged with numerous felonies related to child abuse, and both are now being held in the county jail on bonds at or exceeding $100,000.

Rasul was initially charged with one felony count each of causing mental harm to child, second degree recklessly endangering safety, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, and child abuse-fail/prevent bodily harm.

On Monday, Rasul was also charged with felony bail jumping after failing to surrender his passport to the Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Office by the given deadline, a non-monetary condition of his initial release. He is now being held on a $125,000 bond.

Rasul made his initial appearance in court on the bail jumping charge on Monday afternoon before Judge Loren Keating.

Jamil was charged with one felony count each of second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, and child-abuse-intentionally cause harm. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Both men’s preliminary hearings on the child abuse-related charges will be held on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Rasul and Jamil physically assaulted the victim, strangling and striking them multiple times over the course of several days. When the victim was brought to an area hospital, a responding officer observed numerous injuries all over the victim’s body including: swelling to the left top area of the head, red and yellow bruising on the forehead, bruising to both their eyes, abrasions on both sides of the neck, and bruising on the arms, shoulders, back and legs.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim suffered incidents which included not being allowed to sleep or use the bathroom alone and at one point was primarily locked in a basement room which a padlocked door, was struck several times with a long wooden kitchen utensil and threatened with a knife.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Jan. 21-23 Brian Paskualin Abazi Brian Paskualin Abazi, 19, of Oak Creek, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants). Sentejah Andreaterriyan Banks-Gladney Sentejah Andreaterriyan Banks-Gladney, 20, of Racine, faces charges of hit and run (involve injury). Jessica Kay Breeden Jessica Kay Breeden, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of physical abuse of elder (intentionally cause bodily harm), battery, and disorderly conduct. George Andrew Fisher George Andrew Fisher, 39, of Kenosha, faces charges of extradition. Noelia Mercedes Guillen-Vega Noelia Mercedes Guillen-Vega, 35, of Kenosha, faces charges of extradition, and retail theft (less than or equal to $500). Robert Duane Hurley Robert Duane Hurley, 50, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of sex offender fail/update information, and sex offender fail/provide information annually. Terrance Darnell Love Terrance Darnell Love, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants). Demetria Shernette Madison Demetria Shernette Madison, 35, of St. Louis, Missouri, faces charges of retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Jarmeshia Johensha Nunley Jarmeshia Johensha Nunley, 30, of St. Louis, Missouri, faces charges of retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Shawnkee Montrayvis Powell Shawnkee Montrayvis Powell, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams). Joel Emmanuel Riley Jr. Joel Emmanuel Riley Jr., 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of THC (2nd+), and carrying a concealed weapon. Jonah Drew Ross Jonah Drew Ross, 26, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and disorderly conduct. Jeremy Paul Westplate Jr. Jeremy Paul Westplate Jr., 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Darnell Wilson Darnell Wilson, 43, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense). 10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park mass shooting 5 Memphis officers fired for involvement in death of Tyre Nichols New Mexico AG investigating source of Solomon Peña's campaign finances