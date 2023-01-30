 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KENOSHA COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Two Kenosha men facing child abuse charges, held on $100,000+ bonds

Two Kenosha men, Nadeem Rasul and Muhammad Jamil, have been charged with numerous felonies related to child abuse, and both are now being held in the county jail on bonds at or exceeding $100,000.

Nadeem Rasul 2

Rasul

Rasul was initially charged with one felony count each of causing mental harm to child, second degree recklessly endangering safety, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, and child abuse-fail/prevent bodily harm.

On Monday, Rasul was also charged with felony bail jumping after failing to surrender his passport to the Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Office by the given deadline, a non-monetary condition of his initial release. He is now being held on a $125,000 bond.

Muhammad Jamil

Jamil

Rasul made his initial appearance in court on the bail jumping charge on Monday afternoon before Judge Loren Keating.

Jamil was charged with one felony count each of second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, and child-abuse-intentionally cause harm. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

People are also reading…

Both men’s preliminary hearings on the child abuse-related charges will be held on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Rasul and Jamil physically assaulted the victim, strangling and striking them multiple times over the course of several days. When the victim was brought to an area hospital, a responding officer observed numerous injuries all over the victim’s body including: swelling to the left top area of the head, red and yellow bruising on the forehead, bruising to both their eyes, abrasions on both sides of the neck, and bruising on the arms, shoulders, back and legs.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim suffered incidents which included not being allowed to sleep or use the bathroom alone and at one point was primarily locked in a basement room which a padlocked door, was struck several times with a long wooden kitchen utensil and threatened with a knife.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trans women with violent past barred from Scottish female prison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert