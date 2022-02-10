Two men flee early morning armed robbery in Pleasant Prairie in stolen car, which later is hit by train

Two men fled an early Thursday morning armed robbery in Pleasant Prairie in a stolen car that was later hit by a train in Illinois, leading to one suspect being arrested.

Pleasant Prairie Police were called at 3:30 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 12700 block of Sheridan Road.

Responding officers learned the victim was approached by two male suspects armed with handguns. The suspects demanded the victim’s purse and vehicle keys. One of the suspects discharged a firearm during the incident, police said.

The victim was unharmed and the suspects fled the area in the victim’s car, which was later recovered by Lake County, Illinois sheriff’s deputies after being abandoned on railroad tracks — but not before it had been struck by a train near the Van Patton Woods Forest Preserve in unincorporated Zion.

At approximately 4 a.m., Lake County deputies were called to the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks, just north of Highway 173, for a report of a train versus vehicle crash. The site is west of North Kilbourne Road and east of Highway 41.

The person who called 911 to report the crash informed deputies that the vehicle had been stuck on the railroad tracks in the 42600 block of Kilbourne Road just prior to being hit by the train. The vehicle was not in a railroad crossing when struck, and was in an area where no vehicle should have been, Lake County authorities said. The vehicle was struck by a southbound freight train and pushed for nearly one mile. It was later determined that nobody was inside the vehicle when the train struck the vehicle.

Lake County deputies located a man at the scene of the crash who matched the description of one of the Pleasant Prairie armed robbery suspects. The suspect reportedly had the Pleasant Prairie robbery victim’s cell phone in his pocket at the time of the arrest, authorities stated.

The man was taken into custody and was being held in the Lake County Jail in Waukegan as of Thursday. A temporary felony warrant was issued and the suspect was awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin to face charges, Lake County authorities said.

Search for second suspect

As it was possible that the second offender was in the car just prior to the car being struck, and possible he was still armed, numerous Lake County sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s canine team, and sheriff’s drones searched the area near the crash in an attempt to locate him. He was not located and the sheriff’s canine at the scene did not pick up the scent of the second individual during the area search, authorities said.

The second suspect remained at large as of Thursday. He is described as a Hispanic male, between 5’6” and 5’8” tall, with average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt under a dark coat and blue jeans.

Canadian Pacific Police are investigating the crash between the car and train. The Lake County Sheriff's Office is also continuing its investigation of the incident that occurred in its jurisdiction, while Pleasant Prairie police are investigating the robbery here.

