Two men in custody after multiple shots fired calls Thursday night; 10 shots strike car

Several criminal charges are expected to be filed against two men taken into custody late Thursday night after multiple calls for shots fired in the area of 18th Avenue and 34th Street.

Kenosha Police responded to the area at about 10:25 p.m., Lt. Joe Nosalik confirmed Friday afternoon.

“When our squads arrived, we learned that a car was shot,” said Nosalik, who added the car was shot 10 times. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Nosalik said two Kenosha men, a 31-year-old and a 24-year-old, were taken into custody.

Police are referring charges of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and a felon in possession of a firearm against the 31-year-old, while parole/probation violations and drug charges will be referred against the 24-year-old.

Both men are not being named because they have not yet been formally charged by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office as of Friday.

According to initial police radio traffic reports, a woman had reportedly dropped one of the men off at a home when he allegedly threatened to shoot her, but then shot at her vehicle.

Police evacuated people at the home, which included adults and small children living there.

Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores contributed to this report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.