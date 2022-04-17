Two people shot in gunfire near Forest Park Saturday night; injuries not life threatening

Two people were shot in gunfire that erupted near Forest Park early Sunday.

The shooting occurred before 1 a.m. as multiple gunshots were heard in the 6100 block of Pershing Boulevard, according to Kenosha police.

The scene was later located at 46th Avenue and 63rd Street where a home was also struck by the gunfire, according to initial police radio traffic reports.

The victims weren’t found right away, but they had been taken to a hospital in Zion, according to the reports. Police could not immediately confirm where the victims were treated.

According to Sgt. Ryan Sieker, the victims were adults and their injuries were not life threatening.

“They’re fine,” Sieker said. “They took themselves to a hospital, not one of our hospitals. They went somewhere else.”

According to police, witnesses to the shootings were not cooperating with the investigation and no suspect information was immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.

