Undercover narcotics buys yield seven felony charges for Kenosha man

A 52-year-old Kenosha man who faces seven felony drug charges after an alleged series of undercover purchases last summer was in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Christopher T. Mitchell, of the 2500 block of 18th Street, appeared before Judge Jason Rossell for a judicial pre-trial conference. Mitchell's next court hearing date was unavailable.

Records indicate that Mitchell is charged with four felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin. He remains free on a $10,000 signature bond.

Each of the cocaine-related charges carries a possible maximum prison term of five years and a fine of $25,000. The heroin charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 7.5 years and a fine of $25,000.

In addition, three of the alleged crimes occurred on or near a youth center, which could add 15 years of prison time. Mitchell also is charged as a repeat-offender, which could bring four more years in prison on each count if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Kenosha Drug Operations Group received an anonymous tip March 27, 2020, about an individual who was selling heroin, crack cocaine and pills in the area. The caller identified the defendant, who goes by the nickname, "Super."

Police were familiar with Mitchell, as he had been the subject of numerous complaints involving drug dealing, the complaint states.

On May 14, 2020, police arranged a $100 purchase of 1 gram of crack cocaine from the defendant through the use of a confidential informant. The defendant and the informant met to complete the purchase.

The following month, a purchase of $100 of crack cocaine and $120 of heroin was set up between the informant and the defendant.

Police tested both substances, and the suspected heroin, which also tested positive for fentanyl, weighed 1.1 grams, while the cocaine purchased weighed .8 grams.

The third controlled buy occurred July 6, when the defendant allegedly sold the informant 1.8 grams of heroin and 2.3 grams of cocaine for a total of $400. The two again met to complete the purchase, the complaint states.

Four days later, the informant arranged to purchase 1.4 grams of heroin and 2.3 grams of cocaine from Mitchell for $400.

Court records show that Mitchell was convicted in 2019 of misdemeanor possession of cocaine in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

