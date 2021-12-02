Undercover purchases lead to five felony charges against Kenosha man

A series of undercover drug purchases through a confidential informant earlier this year led to five felony charges against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.

Raymond A. Mims of the 900 block of 43rd Street is charged with five counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine. Mims remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond and is due back in court Dec. 10 for a 9:45 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

If convicted of all charges, Mims faces a total possible prison term of 32.5 years and a total fine of $125,000. Mims is charged as a repeat offender, which could increase the possible prison term by four years on each count.

According to the criminal complaint:

A confidential informant in July advised that he knew the defendant, nicknamed "Whiz," and that he could purchase crack cocaine from him. The first purchase of $40 for 0.5 grams of crack cocaine was made July 12 in the 5100 block of 24th Avenue.

Additional purchases were made Aug. 2, of $120 for 0.8 grams in the 5100 block of 24th Avenue; Aug. 12, of $200 for 1.5 grams in the area of 52nd Street and 24th Avenue; Sept. 2, of $200 for 1.3 grams in the area of 52nd Street and 24th Avenue; and Sept. 29, of $200 for 1.6 grams in the area of 52nd Street and 24th Avenue.

Court records show that Mims has a previous felony conviction for manufacturing/delivering cocaine in April 2017.

