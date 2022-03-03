UPDATE: Charges filed in Wednesday hit-and-run on 52nd Street

Four felony charges and one misdemeanor were filed Thursday morning against a 31-year-old Kenosha man, who allegedly fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle Wednesday night.

Cornell M. Hodges, of the 5400 block of 60th Street, made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court and was ordered held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.

Hodges is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in bodily injury, fleeing/eluding an officer causing property damage and hit-and-run injury, along with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury.

If convicted of all charges, Hodges faces a maximum possible prison term of 11 years, nine months, 10 years extended supervision and a total fine of $55,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha police officer driving northbound on 23rd Avenue heard the sound of "squealing" tires in the area, and then observed the defendant's blue Ford Explorer turn northbound onto 23rd Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The officer stated that Hodges accelerated to 50 mph in a 25 mph zone and, as an result, the officer attempted a traffic stop. At that point, the defendant allegedly turned north onto 22nd Avenue, drove in the westbound lane and failed to stop at a stop sign.

After the officer terminated the pursuit near the intersection of 52nd Street and 30th Avenue, he observed a silver Ram truck with damage behind the rear driver's-side wheel and the defendant's vehicle with heavy front-end damage, including its hood that was "lifted completely up," the complaint states.

Police spoke to the occupants of the truck, four adults and two children. A female stated that her husband was driving on 30th Avenue and was turning left onto 52nd Street when the crash occurred. The male suffered two fractured ribs and a shoulder injury.

A witness said he saw the defendant's vehicle traveling at an "incredibly high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic," when it passed him and struck the truck. Hodges then allegedly regained control, then fled northbound. The witness stated he followed the defendant, who eventually pulled behind an apartment complex on 36th Avenue.

Police spoke to the defendant's sister, the registered owner of the vehicle, and she stated that Hodges took the vehicle to work, but does not have a valid driver's license. The sister also stated that her brother has seizures from a previous injury and should not be driving, the complaint states.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.