Update: Criminal complaint details third arrest in Twin Lakes homicide

A criminal complaint issued Thursday by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provided details into the third arrest in the murder of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes resident last fall.

Joshua C. Grimaldi, 18, formerly of Twin Lakes but now of McHenry, Ill., was arrested Tuesday for his connection in the Oct. 14 death of Kenneth Thoma, whose body was discovered buried behind an apartment complex where he once lived.

Grimaldi, charged with felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He was ordered held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17.

Also charged are Joey L. Miracle, 18, of the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue, Twin Lakes, and Thomas R. Wilton, 21, of the 11400 block of Antioch Road, Trevor, who each face the same charges as Grimaldi. Both are currently being held on $1 million cash bonds.

Both Miracle and Wilton are scheduled to be back in court March 30, for a judicial pre-trial conference before Judge Jason Rossell.

‘Going down a bad road’

According to the complaint, Grimaldi spoke to Twin Lakes Police on Tuesday and reportedly gave conflicting details about what had happened. He stated he had seen Thoma around the Tan Oak Apartments, 1601 Wilmot Ave., where he once lived, but didn’t know him personally.

The defendant then denied knowing if anyone was involved, other than “those who were already apprehended.” Grimaldi did admit to being very close with both other defendants, but stated they hadn’t said anything to him about the case.

Grimaldi then told the detective that both co-defendants “seemed to be going down a bad road,” and that he did not want to follow “otherwise he’d be in their shoes.” When asked what he meant, he stated that Miracle was getting into gang-related activities, and Wilton used drugs, according to the complaint.

After Grimaldi said he had been working the night Thoma was killed, the detective stated he had seen his timesheet and knew that to be false. After that, the defendant changed his story.

Grimaldi said he had returned from shopping that night when Miracle asked him to go outside, stated he would “lure” Thoma outside, take him into the woods and shoot him because the deceased “touches little girls.” He allegedly asked Grimaldi to serve as a lookout.

The criminal complaint against Miracle indicated that Twin Lakes Police had no record of Thoma being reported for a sexual assault, and that during its investigation, no one interviewed had provided specific information that indicated he was a suspect in any assault.

Grimaldi then stated he had no issues with Thoma, but agreed to go along with the plan because he had been friends with Miracle for so long. He said he waited at the location for about five minutes when he heard a single gunshot, and then about 15 minutes later, Miracle exited the woods.

The two then went into the woods, and Miracle called Wilton, and told him to pick them up and that they were “going to need that bonfire.” After Wilton arrived, Grimaldi stated that Miracle told him he shot Thoma while his back was to him. Miracle then planned to burn their clothes, which they did, before all three returned to the apartment complex.

All three then returned to the woods, where Thoma’s body was lying near some bike ramps. Miracle allegedly took several items from Thoma’s pockets, then threw them away in a Dumpster by the complex. Grimaldi said that Miracle then dragged Thoma’s body into a hole and used a shovel to bury it while Grimaldi held a flashlight.

Thoma’s body was found Nov. 6 by a man who stated he went behind the complex to work on dirt jumps for bicycles. He said he had been digging a deep hole and had removed about three wheelbarrow’s full of dirt when he found a piece of plywood buried there.

The man moved the plywood and took out two more wheelbarrow’s full of dirt when he hit what he thought was a rock. As he dug out more, he saw grey hair, eyes, a nose and ears, then covered it back up because he was scared. The man reported what he had found to police that same day.

An autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Thoma had been killed by a gunshot to the back of his head. Thoma was identified through dental records.

Police share details

According to a news release issued Wednesday by Twin Lakes Police Capt. Katie Hall, in the days since the murder investigators have conducted numerous interviews, reviewed hundreds of hours of digital evidence and served several search warrants during the investigation into the case.

Police have also worked with other law enforcement agencies in apprehending the suspects. Hall said that the investigation led to the gathering of significant evidence which led police to identify Grimaldi as the third suspect in “this horrific tragedy.”

“Today we are thankful, but there is still work to be done,” she said. “We hope this news brings a bit of peace to the victim’s families and those affected by these senseless acts.”

Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores contributed to this report

Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores contributed to this report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.