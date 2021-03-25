UPDATE: Driver identified in Tuesday night fatal crash in Bristol; sheriff says speed was a factor

BRISTOL — A man killed in a crash on Highway C in Bristol Tuesday was identified as a 52-year-old Milwaukee resident.

According to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Troy B. Martin of Milwaukee was headed east on two-lane Highway C in a Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he passed another eastbound vehicle at a high rate of speed. While passing he lost control, went onto the south shoulder then veered into the westbound lane and struck a westbound Ford Focus head on. The crash occurred in the 13900 block of Highway C.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, speed was a factor in the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martin was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the Ford Focus — the driver, a 20-year-old Kenosha man, and the passenger, a 21-year-old Kenosha woman — were both seriously injured. Sgt. David Wright said both remained hospitalized as of Thursday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.