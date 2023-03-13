The girlfriend of the missing Kenosha man who prosecutors say was killed inside his apartment in spring 2020 testified against the Mequon man charged in his death Monday.

Sadie Beacham testified in the third week of the homicide jury trial of ex-boyfriend Zachariah Anderson in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. on May 17, 2020, inside his first-floor Wood Creek apartment in a jealous rage because Gutierrez was having a relationship with Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his children.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered and his loved ones have not heard from him in almost three years. Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his first-floor apartment.

Gutierrez, 40, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and reportedly found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the floor and furniture. She had been trying to reach him by phone before driving to his apartment.

Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with felonies of hiding a corpse and stalking.

Ex-girlfriend testifies

Beacham, of Colgate, said she first met Anderson in 2007 and they had their first child together in 2008, when they were still living together. Beacham said the two stopped living together in 2012 but they continued to have an on-and-off romantic relationship. They had two more children in 2015. From 2012 to 2020, Beacham said the children primarily lived with her while Anderson lived "all over the place" including his home in Mequon. Beacham said he often traveled for work and would visit on weekends.

In 2019, Beacham said the two had a "tumultuous" relationship and they "weren't doing well."

"It was a relationship on its way out," Beacham said, adding their relationship ended at the end of that year. Beacham said she next spoke to Anderson in February 2020 where she again expressed that she was "done with the relationship."

Beacham said she eventually began dabbing with online dating and met Gutierrez through Facebook on Feb. 13, 2020.

"We started chatting on (the) Facebook dating app for little bit and then we exchanged Messenger (accounts) and started to chat that way," Beacham said, adding it was her first new relationship since meeting Anderson in 2007.

Later that month, Beacham said she met Gutierrez in person at his residence in the Wood Creek apartments. The two continued texting each other over the coming weeks.

Even though she was developing a relationship with Gutierrez, Beacham said Anderson continued to pursue her into March 2020 and began harassing her with phone calls, gifts, texts, emails and flowers, among other things.

Beacham testified Anderson found out about her relationship with Gutierrez in April even though she said she told him nothing about Gutierrez.

"(Anderson knew) his name and also he mentioned where he lived," Beacham said. By mid-April, Beacham said she would try to see Gutierrez in person weekly and sometimes stayed over at his residence. When she stayed overnight, Beacham said Anderson would text her about it.

Beacham said she suspected Anderson was keeping "tabs" on her and even went through Gutierrez's vehicle in the middle of the night when she was staying with him.

By May 2020, Beacham said Gutierrez would text her every morning and night "without fail" and when she stopped hearing from him by phone or text after the night of May 17, 2020 she became worried and went to his apartment two days later.

"It was odd that his phone was off and that he wasn't answering or responding at all," Beacham said, adding that she resolved to visit his apartment on May 19, 2020.

When she arrived at his apartment she exited her vehicle and walked up to the screen door which was left open. Beacham said she called his name a few times but Gutierrez didn't answer.

"I got a very sick feeling," Beacham said. "I remember being very afraid."

When Beacham looked into the apartment through the screen door she said she saw "red blood, just a lot of brownish-reddish blood on the floor."

"The apartment looked different," she added. "It looked like furniture had been moved. ... I freaked."

Beacham said she called 911 and told them "what I knew."

Beacham said she told a Kenosha Police officer at the scene about some concerns she had about Anderson.

Beacham said she also alerted her children's daycare about the situation because she feared Anderson could harm their children.

"I was just afraid," she added.

Lengthy trial

The trial resumed Monday morning after Judge Bruce Schroeder did not hold the trial on Friday because of a winter storm.

The jury consists of eight women and five men including one alternate.

Anderson is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Kenosha County Jail. He has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after an investigations found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s dead body in his van to another location.

The prosecution is led by District Attorney Michael Graveley who throughout the trial has argued Anderson killed Gutierrez out of jealousy and an obsession over his ex-girlfriend.

Defense attorney Nicole Muller has argued Kenosha Police failed to look at other possible suspects and prematurely zeroed in on Anderson based on claims made by Beacham.