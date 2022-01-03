Update: Kenosha Police identify man killed in New Year's Day shooting

The Kenosha Police Department continues to investigate an early Saturday mass shooting in the parking lot of a Kenosha tavern which left one man dead and three others injured.

Public Information Officer Lt. Joseph Nosalik identified the deceased as 27-year-old Breon T. Gates of Illinois. Despite lifesaving first aid rendered by police, he died on the scene from gunshot wounds.

Three others were injured in the shooting in the parking lot next to Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., a little before 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. All of the victims are believed to be residents of Illinois. Names of the other victims are not being released.

The other victims were transported to area hospitals with gunshot injuries. One was in critical condition, another in serious condition and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday. Kenosha police indicated Monday that the conditions of the victims have improved, with two remaining hospitalized.

Police do not have anyone in custody. However, the department does not believe this to be a random act and feel there is no continued threat to the community regarding the "isolated incident."

"We believe that everybody that was shot knows each other in one form or another," Nosalik said.

He said it's too early to speculate about whether the incident was gang-related.

"It's disappointing that still people choose to settle disagreements with guns other than with diplomatic conversation and critical thinking," Nosalik said. "It's disappointing."

Coins remained closed on Saturday.

The case remains an open and active investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be given to the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.

