UPDATE: Kenosha Police identify victim in fatal Sunday Downtown shooting; mayor promises action

Mayor concerned

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The killing marked the 11th homicide in the city this year and the 16th in Kenosha County. The City of Kenosha typically has about five homicides each year.

Mayor John Antaramian issued a statement Monday afternoon sharing his condolences with the family and friends of the victim of Sunday’s incident and said the city staff and City Council were continuing to work on ways to stem the tide of violence in the city.

“I continue to meet with the police chief and we continue to pursue every measure that we can to try and prevent future tragedies where gun violence forever affects the lives of our residents.” Antaramian said. “I am working with the police chief and city attorney to review all legal actions I can take as we move forward.

The mayor said that Larsen and his department are working together to hold those who are responsible, accountable. Antaramian also noted that recently the City Council approved a moratorium on new liquor licenses issued in our city.

“I will continue to work with the License and Permits Committee and the Common Council on legislative action that will hold the licensed establishment that allows this type of behavior to be held accountable for the action of their patrons,” the mayor said.