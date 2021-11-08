UPDATE: Kenosha Police identify victim in fatal Sunday Downtown shooting; mayor promises action

Kenosha Police on Monday afternoon identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the 600 block of 57th Street.
The victim is Marquis Wallace, 28, of Kenosha, who died at the scene, according to a press release. Three other people also suffered injuries and were treated and released from area hospitals.
Police are not releasing the names of the three other victims.
Kenosha Police officers in the area of a large event at a local business heard gunfire at about 1:49 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.
“Officers were on scene within one minute and could see muzzle flashes from multiple different locations,” Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said. “Evidence of over 70 round being fired was discovered.
“Due to the size of the crowd, the chaotic scene and attempts to breach the crime scene, our officers had to request mutual aid from several law enforcement agencies to assist in maintaining control.”
According to police radio traffic, officers from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Prairie, the City of Racine and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
The investigation is continuing, and police had not named any suspects as of Monday. Authorities on Sunday said they believe the shooting was not a random act and appears to have stemmed from some sort of a dispute.
Mayor concerned
The killing marked the 11th homicide in the city this year and the 16th in Kenosha County. The City of Kenosha typically has about five homicides each year.
Mayor John Antaramian issued a statement Monday afternoon sharing his condolences with the family and friends of the victim of Sunday’s incident and said the city staff and City Council were continuing to work on ways to stem the tide of violence in the city.
“I continue to meet with the police chief and we continue to pursue every measure that we can to try and prevent future tragedies where gun violence forever affects the lives of our residents.” Antaramian said. “I am working with the police chief and city attorney to review all legal actions I can take as we move forward.
The mayor said that Larsen and his department are working together to hold those who are responsible, accountable. Antaramian also noted that recently the City Council approved a moratorium on new liquor licenses issued in our city.
“I will continue to work with the License and Permits Committee and the Common Council on legislative action that will hold the licensed establishment that allows this type of behavior to be held accountable for the action of their patrons,” the mayor said.
Third mass-shooting incident
Kenosha County has had three mass shootings this year, which are defined as one with a “minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident,” according to Gun Violence Archive.
The latest mass shooting prior to Sunday happened Oct. 20, in which three people were killed and two injured in what police believe stemmed from a domestic incident at a home at 610 40th Place.
On April 18, three men were killed and three people injured in a shooting incident at the Somers House tavern on Sheridan Road in Somers.
Anyone having information about Sunday’s incident is urged to contact Kenosha Police investigators at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.